Dr Renee Hoenderkamp faces intense criticism for expecting a third child at 59, arguing her experience proves older mothers are emotionally prepared to raise children.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp has revealed she is expecting her third child at the age of 59, a decision that has triggered a wave of severe online hostility. The British doctor and television presenter announced the pregnancy on her programme The Saturday Five, a show she co-hosts on GB News. The response from viewers was immediate and harsh, with many describing the announcement as revolting and disgusting. Critics argued that her medical training should have made her aware of the ethical implications of bringing a child into the world at such an advanced age.

The Core Details Of Late-Age Pregnancy

Dr Hoenderkamp is currently 59 years old and already the mother of two children: a 37-year-old son named Calum and an eight-year-old daughter named Alice. She revealed that she conceived her third child naturally after stopping contraception. This pregnancy is the result of a conscious choice to allow nature to take its course rather than pursuing assisted reproductive technologies. She plans to celebrate her 60th birthday before the baby arrives next year. This timeline places her firmly in the category of very late-life motherhood, a topic that remains highly contentious in both medical and public discourse.

Also read Fertility Experts Warn of Health Risks as British Woman Pursues IVF at 59

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The primary accusation leveled against Dr Hoenderkamp is that having a child at 59 is a profoundly selfish act. Many commenters expressed incredulity that a doctor with her level of medical knowledge would deem such a decision acceptable. They believe that a medical professional should understand the physiological and social challenges associated with geriatric pregnancy. Dr Hoenderkamp finds these accusations hurtful and misguided. She argues that being biologically young enough to conceive and being emotionally ready to raise a child are two entirely different metrics. Her defense rests on the belief that emotional maturity is a more valuable asset for parenting than youthful physical vitality.

Her perspective is shaped by her earlier experiences with motherhood. She gave birth to Calum when she was just 21 years old. The birth occurred on New Year's morning, just three hours after she had finished celebrating the new year at a pub with his father, who was 24 at the time. Dr Hoenderkamp describes this period as a time when she lacked the emotional capacity required for parenthood. She separated from Calum's father shortly after the birth and returned to her full-time job in publishing when her son was only 28 days old. She often left home at seven in the morning and did not return until eight at night. While she provided a nanny, nursery care, and a comfortable home, she admits she was physically and mentally absent for large portions of his childhood.

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Real-World Impact And Emotional Consequences

Dr Hoenderkamp reflects on the impact her absence had on Calum. She notes that he grew into a hyperactive young boy who was frequently in trouble at school. She now believes this behavior was a desperate attempt to attract her attention. It took the arrival of her second child, Alice, nearly three decades later for her to appreciate how differently motherhood could be experienced. During her 30s, she focused heavily on her career. She married an older man who wanted children, but she never felt ready to become a mother again during their 17-year marriage. After that marriage broke down, she decided to retrain as a doctor at age 39. She met her current husband, Colin, a surgeon seven years her senior, during this retraining period.

Colin is a father of five from a previous marriage. For six years, adding to their blended family was not a priority. However, as Dr Hoenderkamp entered her 40s, she felt settled in her career and began to feel the pressure of her biological clock. She and Colin decided not to force the issue but stopped using contraception when she was 43. She was initially referred to a high-risk clinic due to her age, but was discharged after a doctor confirmed her health was better than many 30-year-old patients. She continued running 5km three times a week and worked until the final weeks of pregnancy. She opted for an elective caesarean section at Colin's urging. Her daughter Alice was born at 37 weeks and four days, weighing 2.65kg. The family was discharged from the hospital within 18 hours, and Dr Hoenderkamp returned to her daily routine just three days later.