Dr Ranj Singh's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on 'Messy and Painful' Divorce and Journey to Healing

Sulvinder Samra, ex-wife of Dr Ranj Singh, reveals her emotional ordeal following their divorce after he came out as gay. She describes feelings of shame, abandonment of motherhood dreams, and a lengthy healing process before retraining as a nervous system coach and finding empowerment.

Sulvinder Samra , the ex-wife of television doctor Dr Ranj Singh , has publicly shared her perspective on their difficult divorce, describing it as messy and painful.

Their seven-year marriage ended in 2011 when Dr Ranj came out as gay and left to pursue relationships with men. In a candid Instagram post marking what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary, Sulvinder detailed the profound emotional impact of the betrayal. She recounted feeling unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough, leading to a long period of healing and self-doubt.

The dissolution of her marriage shattered her planned life trajectory, causing her to abandon her dream of motherhood and struggle with trust in subsequent relationships. For years, she carried the negative beliefs from that failed marriage, believing she would not be a good mother and did not deserve happiness.

After twelve years, she reached a turning point at age 45, quitting her job as a pharmacist to retrain as a nervous system coach, a wellness professional focused on stress reduction and trauma healing. This career change was part of a broader effort to reclaim her power and build a balanced life.

Her journey was further tested when her sister was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, an experience that reinforced the importance of family and demonstrated different forms of love and bravery. Sulvinder's message is one of resilience, emphasizing that the past should not dictate the future and that each person has the power to choose their own story. She reflected on her strict Indian upbringing, the pressure to conform, and the loneliness of being alone in a marriage.

Her post serves as a testament to personal transformation, moving from a state of burnout and misery to one of self-worth and purposeful living. Through her work as a coach, she now helps others regulate their nervous systems to reduce chronic stress and build resilience. She concluded her post with an empowering reminder that everyone is more than enough, using hashtags like #drranj, #vulnerable, #divorce, and #womenwhorise to connect with a broader audience facing similar challenges.

This public account provides a deeply personal counter-narrative to Dr Ranj's earlier reflections on his own life falling apart and finding solace in the LGBT community, highlighting the complex and lasting repercussions of their split on both parties





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Dr Ranj Singh Sulvinder Samra Divorce LGBT Healing Nervous System Coach Personal Transformation Starkit

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