Dr Ranj Singh Responds to Ex-Wife's Criticism Following Coming Out Story

Dr Ranj Singh released a statement after his ex-wife Sulvinder Samra publicly shared her pain over their divorce and his coming out as gay.

Dr Ranj Singh has broken his silence after recalling the end of his seven-year marriage when he came out as gay, which has led to several blistering attacks from his ex-wife Sulvinder Samra this week.

In a recent interview, Dr Ranj reflected on the split, saying his life 'fell apart' when their marriage ended in 2011 but that he found solace in his 'chosen family' within the LGBT community. Sulvinder then shared her side of the story, revealing it took years to heal from what she called her husband's betrayal and that she battled feelings of being 'unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough.

' After receiving support from social media followers, she questioned her ex-husband's intentions behind repeatedly recounting the story over the years. Amid the escalating tensions, on Sunday night Dr Ranj released a lengthy statement on Instagram, asserting he never 'deliberately' hid anything nor 'intentionally tried to mislead anyone.

' He emphasized he would never want to 'diminish' what they had and looked back on that time with 'respect, gratitude, and kindness. ' In his Instagram post, Dr Ranj wrote: 'It's been nearly 20 years since my divorce, but recent conversations have brought me back to a time that was complicated, emotional, and deeply personal. Firstly, I'm genuinely sad that this subject can still bring up pain and difficult feelings.

That has never been, and would never be, my intention. I've only ever spoken about it because it's a significant period of my life, when asked directly, and in the hope that it might help someone else. I don't do it for attention or sympathy - it was a very painful time. Out of respect, I've always been mindful of identifying or commenting on others involved, as that's not my story to tell.

' He continued: 'In a recent interview, I was asked about my 'coming out' (a term I dislike because it implies hiding). It's a conversation I've had time and time again, and I've taken to keeping it brief because everything has already been said. Unfortunately, as in many cases of relationships involving a LGBTQ+ person (especially a person of colour), people still make assumptions and pass judgement. In reality, life and relationships are rarely straightforward.

I fell in love and was married for almost 4 years in my twenties (for context, I turn 47 next month). Sadly that relationship broke down for many reasons, not to mention we were young and still working ourselves out. After it ended, therapy helped me to slowly understand what happened and who I was - a process that took years. I didn't grow up deliberately hiding who I was, nor did I intentionally try to mislead anyone.

Like many people, I was trying to build the life I thought happiness looked like. If I'd truly known what I know now or it had been in another time, maybe it could've been different. Identity and sexuality are complex, fluid, and evolving things. Some figure it out early; others need longer - something I wish my younger self had understood.

' He added: 'We all make decisions and take steps we feel are for the best at the time. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we don't. When we don't, it can be painful and messy, but more than that, it's just sad and heartbreaking for everyone involved. There are no winners in break-ups.

However, I also wouldn't want to diminish what we had together: what we shared, what we meant to one another, and what we learned from each other. It would reduce an important chapter of our lives to something negative, and that simply wouldn't be fair or true. I look back on that time, and that person, with nothing but respect, gratitude, and kindness.

' He concluded by saying: 'Not everything in life goes the way we might have hoped or imagined. We stumble, learn, grow and hopefully try to do better. Over the last 20 years or so, I've done a lot of that... I'm different to the person I was then, and the world has changed too.

It's important to keep moving forward, which is often easier said than done. As long as every step we take is with kindness - towards others and ourselves - that's all that matters.

' This statement comes after Sulvinder, now a nervous system coach for women, posted a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday breaking her silence. She described her struggle to heal from the betrayal, feeling 'unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough.

' The public exchange highlights the ongoing pain and complexity surrounding Dr Ranj's coming out story, which he has recounted at various points over the years. While he maintains his intentions were to help others, Sulvinder's attacks reflect a differing perspective on the narrative





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