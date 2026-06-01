Dr Ranj Singh Responds to Ex-Wife's Claims About Their Marriage and His Coming Out

Dr Ranj Singh has issued a detailed statement following his ex-wife Sulvinder Samra's public criticisms, addressing the end of their marriage after he came out as gay and explaining his reasons for speaking about the experience.

Dr Ranj Singh has addressed the public discussion surrounding his past marriage to Sulvinder Samra , which ended after he came out as gay. The conversation reignited when Dr Ranj reflected on the split in a recent interview, describing how his life 'fell apart' when the marriage ended in 2011.

He shared that he found support and a sense of belonging within the LGBT community during that difficult period. In response, his ex-wife, Sulvinder, spoke about her own experience, detailing years of healing from what she described as a profound betrayal. She expressed feelings of being 'unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough' and later questioned Dr Ranj's motivations for revisiting the story publicly, given that he has spoken about it before.

Amid the growing public exchange, Dr Ranj published an extensive statement on Instagram to clarify his perspective and convey his intentions. He emphasized that he never deliberately concealed his identity nor intended to mislead anyone, stating that his discussions about the past are only in response to direct questions and with the hope of helping others.

He acknowledged the complexity of relationships, especially those involving LGBTQ+ individuals, and noted that identity and sexuality can be fluid and take time to understand. Dr Ranj stressed that he holds no negative feelings toward his ex-wife and looks back on their time together with respect, gratitude, and kindness. He admitted that the breakup was painful for everyone involved and that there are 'no winners' in such situations.

Both individuals have highlighted the emotional difficulty of the experience while urging compassion and kindness in moving forward





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Dr Ranj Singh Sulvinder Samra Coming Out LGBTQ+ Marriage Divorce Mental Health

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