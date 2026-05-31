Dr Ranj Singh Breaks Silence on Gay Marriage Split, Ex-Wife Responds

Dr Ranj Singh has recalled ending his seven-year marriage when he came out as gay, which has led to several blistering attacks from his ex-wife this week. In response, Sulvinder Samra shared her side of the story, revealing it took years for her to heal from her husband's betrayal and that she battled feeling 'unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough.'

Dr Ranj Singh has broken his silence after he recalled ending his seven-year marriage when he came out as gay - which has led to several blistering attacks from his ex wife this week.

This week, Dr Ranj reflected on splitting from Sulvinder Samra, saying his life 'fell apart' when their marriage ended in 2011 but that he took solace in finding his 'chosen family' within the LGBT community. In response, Sulvinder shared her side of the story revealing it took years for her to heal from her husband's betrayal and that she battled feeling 'unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough'.

After being supported by her social media followers, Sulvinder has now questioned her ex-husband's intentions behind sharing the story, which he has recounted at various points over the years. Amid the escalating tensions in the wake of his interview, on Sunday night Dr Ranj released a lengthy statement on Instagram where he said he never 'deliberately' hid anything about himself nor 'intentionally try to mislead anyone'.

He added that he would never want to 'diminish' what him and Sulvinder had and said he looked back on that time and person 'with nothing but respect, gratitude and kindness.





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Dr Ranj Singh Gay Marriage Split Ex-Wife Coming Out LGBT Community Chosen Family Marriage Ended Life 'Fell Apart' Therapy Pass Judgement Passionately Kindness Respect Gratitude Diminish Break-Ups World Has Changed Stumble Learn Grow Try To Do Better Kindness Towards Others And Ourselves

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