Dr. mehmet Oz, speaking at a White Home briefing, addressed scrutiny around Donald Trump's physical health and regular medical visits, praising his "spectacular" test results and explaining his proactive approaCh to wellness.

during a White House press briefing, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television host and current CMS administrator, addressed questions regarding former President Donald Trump's recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine physical.

The visit garnered media attention partly due to the three-day delay in the White Home releasing a memo summarizing the results, coupled with observations of apparent swollen joints and persistent bruising on Trump's hands. Oz emphasized that he had spoken with Trump about the released records and characterized the exam as entirely routine. He drew a comparison to a decade ago when Trump appeared on his show,noting he was "stunned at how well he was doing" back then.

Oz described the latest numbers as "spectacular," highlighting excellent cholesterol and blood pressure levels. He connected Trump's outward energy and mental acuity to underlying physical health, stating, "You have to have a vessel to carry it,and he has a unique ability to just keep going at all hours of the morning with remarkable strength.

" When reporters asked why Trump frequently undergoes checkups if he is in such good health, Oz responded, "I think he liKes the results. " He elaborated that Trump "aces the test every single day" and is "curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction," adding that Trump's meticulous nature extends to his health monitoring, which is part of why he contacts people at odd hours to address issues that are on his mind





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