Dr Nur Hotaki Struck Off Medical Register for Sexual Misconduct

Dr Nur Hotaki has been erased from the medical register following a misconduct hearing that revealed he exploited a vulnerable patient's mental health issues for sexual encounters.

Dr Nur Hotaki has been permanently struck off the medical register after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel determined he engaged in serious sexual misconduct with a vulnerable patient. The GP, who operated a private cosmetic practice in Central London, was found to have exploited a married woman with known mental health issues for sexual favors under the guise of medical care.

The Core Details of Sexual Misconduct

The tribunal heard that Dr Hotaki qualified as a General Practitioner in July 2012 and worked as a locum while founding Hotaki Cosmetic Dermatology in September 2019. Patient A began attending his clinic in 2021, at which point an improper relationship developed. Dr Hotaki told the woman he missed her when she considered leaving for other treatments and offered her the 'VIP treatment,' a term the patient explicitly interpreted as an offer for sexual intercourse rather than medical service.

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Despite Dr Hotaki's denial, the tribunal accepted the patient's account that the doctor was seeking a sexual relationship. The misconduct included the exchange of explicit text messages, during which Dr Hotaki instructed the patient to delete the communications to conceal their nature. He also engaged in physical violations, including kissing the patient passionately on the lips and slapping her bottom while making inappropriate comments about her being a 'woman of class.'

Vulnerability and Exploitation of Patient A

Central to the tribunal's findings was Dr Hotaki's awareness of Patient A's fragile psychological state. The patient disclosed that she had significant mental health difficulties and was taking medication for these conditions. She also admitted to being intoxicated with prosecco during some appointments. Dr Hotaki was aware of these vulnerabilities yet continued to pursue a sexual relationship, telling the patient he had an erection while commuting to work.

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The tribunal concluded that Dr Hotaki had taken advantage of the patient's vulnerability. They noted that it would have been obvious to the doctor that something was seriously wrong to explain the patient's behavior. Instead of providing safe medical care, Dr Hotaki failed to make her welfare his first concern, demonstrating a level of misconduct that fell seriously below the standards expected of a medical professional.

Tribunal Findings and Erasure Sanction

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service determined that Dr Hotaki's actions were morally culpable and deplorable to his fellow practitioners. The panel found that he expressed no clear empathy for the patient and that his behavior posed a significant risk to patient safety. The tribunal emphasized that allowing him to continue practicing would bring the medical profession into disrepute.

Dr Hotaki had previously received a letter in November 2023 from the regulator instructing him not to treat female patients unattended pending the hearing. He ignored this directive and continued to see patients alone, a further breach that was reported to the authorities. The tribunal stated that erasure was the only proportionate outcome to protect the public and maintain trust in the healthcare system.

Impact on the Medical Profession and Future Steps

This ruling serves as a stark reminder of the power imbalance between doctors and patients, particularly in private cosmetic settings. The decision to remove Dr Hotaki from the register ensures he can never practice medicine in the UK again. The tribunal's judgment highlights the critical importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals who seek medical or cosmetic assistance.

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The case underscores the rigorous oversight mechanisms in place to handle allegations of professional misconduct. By erasing Dr Hotaki from the register, the MPTS has removed a practitioner who demonstrated a profound disregard for ethical boundaries and patient welfare. The detailed findings provide a clear precedent for how such breaches of trust will be treated in the future.