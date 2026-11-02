Dr Nur Hotaki Struck Off Medical Register for Sexual Misconduct

London GP Dr Nur Hotaki has been erased from the medical register after a tribunal found he exploited a vulnerable patient with mental health issues for sexual favors.

Dr Nur Hotaki, a general practitioner and owner of Hotaki Cosmetic Dermatology in Central London, has been struck off the medical register following a serious misconduct hearing. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ( MPTS) determined that his actions were deplorable and posed a significant risk to patient safety. This decision follows an investigation into his behavior toward a female patient who was in a vulnerable state.

Details of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The tribunal heard that Dr Hotaki engaged in an improper relationship with Patient A, who began attending his clinic in 2021. He knew she was married with a family and suffered from significant mental health issues requiring medication. Despite this knowledge, he took advantage of her vulnerability to pursue a sexual relationship. The doctor offered her what he termed 'VIP treatment,' which she interpreted as an offer for sex rather than a standard cosmetic service.

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Patient A stated that Dr Hotaki told her he missed her when she considered seeking treatment elsewhere. Upon her agreement to return, he explicitly offered the VIP treatment. She clarified in her statement that while VIP treatment is a real service for high-end clients, in this specific instance, it was a proposition for sexual intercourse. Dr Hotaki argued against this interpretation, but the tribunal found Patient A to be truthful in her account of events.

Inappropriate Behavior and Explicit Communication

Evidence presented to the tribunal revealed explicit messages exchanged between the doctor and the patient. Dr Hotaki attempted to conceal these communications by texting the patient to delete them. During appointments in 2023, he kissed her passionately on the lips and gave her another kiss while she was on the treatment couch. On one occasion, he slapped her bottom hard and shouted words akin to 'woo hoo' during the act.

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Further inappropriate comments included remarks about her being a 'woman of class' based on her dress, and an admission that he had an erection on a train and had to cover it with his manbag. The patient also disclosed that she had consumed two glasses of prosecco before one appointment, placing her in an impaired state. The tribunal noted that Dr Hotaki was aware of her mental health difficulties and that her behavior should have signaled serious underlying issues to any competent practitioner.

Tribunal Findings on Professional Standards

The MPTS concluded that Dr Hotaki failed to make the care of Patient A his first concern. Instead, he sought a sexual relationship with her, demonstrating conduct that fell seriously below the standards expected of a registered medical professional. The tribunal described his actions as morally culpable and stated that fellow practitioners would find his misconduct deplorable. They emphasized that he expressed no clear empathy for the patient's vulnerable condition.

Dr Hotaki qualified as a GP in July 2012 and worked as a locum for one or two days a week prior to the complaints. He founded Hotaki Cosmetic Dermatology in September 2019. In November 2023, the MPTS alerted him to his inappropriate behavior via a letter. This letter instructed him not to treat female patients unattended pending official hearings. However, reports indicated that he continued to breach this restriction, leading to further scrutiny by the regulatory body.

Final Sanction and Erasure from Register

The tribunal determined that erasure was the only proportionate outcome given the severity of the misconduct. They found that Dr Hotaki knowingly exploited a vulnerable patient and that allowing him to continue practicing would bring the profession into disrepute. The MPTS has now removed his name from the medical register, ensuring he cannot legally practice medicine in the United Kingdom. This sanction reflects the zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation of patients by healthcare providers.