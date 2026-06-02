Dr. Mehmet Oz's Stumbling Performance at White House Briefing

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), delivered a lackluster performance at a White House briefing on June 2, 2026, failing to provide substantial information on pressing issues and struggling to respond to reporters' questions. He also expressed his trust in the president's judgment and praised his nominee for the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Dr. Mehmet Oz , the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), spoke at a White House briefing on June 2, 2026, addressing various pressing issues, including prescription drug prices , health care fraud , and the spread of Ebola .

However, he struggled to provide substantial information, acknowledging the lack of information from the White House on certain topics. He also expressed his trust in the president's judgment and praised his 'great guy' nominee for the Federal Housing Finance Agency





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Dr. Mehmet Oz Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services White House Briefing Prescription Drug Prices Health Care Fraud Ebola Trust In The President's Judgment Nominee For The Federal Housing Finance Agency

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