Dr. Matt Lambert Kills Four in DC Shooting Before Suicide

Dr. Matt Lambert opened fire in a Washington DC gym and apartment, killing four people including a building manager before taking his own life following a lawsuit dispute.

Dr. Matt Lambert, a prominent medical executive and healthcare technology leader, initiated a fatal shooting spree in Washington DC on Thursday, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries before ending his own life. The incident began at a fitness center and concluded at Lambert's luxury apartment in a high-rise building near Logan Circle, marking a tragic end to a long-standing legal and personal conflict.

Shooting Timeline and Police Response

Lambert, aged 55, entered the VIDA Fitness gym located within the Metropole Condominium Association tower on 15th Street shortly after 8:00 am. There, he shot the building manager in the back, causing immediate death. He then fired at other individuals inside the facility, wounding three people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One additional victim was reported to be in critical condition following the attack. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed that authorities responded swiftly to the scene, identifying Lambert as a gym member and beginning negotiations after the suspect fled to his residence.

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Lawsuit Conflict with Homeowners Association

The violence was triggered by a protracted dispute between Lambert and the Metropole Condominium Association regarding water damage and mold issues in his one-bedroom unit, built in 2008 and valued at just over $1 million. Lambert had filed a lawsuit against the association, alleging that facade renovations conducted by the group caused significant structural damage. He consistently publicized these grievances on his Twitter account, detailing the alleged negligence and sharing evidence of the deterioration affecting his property. The building manager targeted at the gym was reportedly the primary point of contention in this ongoing legal battle.

Suspect's Final Statements and Evidence

Before turning the gun on himself, Lambert barricaded himself inside his apartment and communicated with law enforcement through digital posts. At 8:06 am, he published a message stating, 'My manifesto is an engineering report,' accompanied by a screenshot from CED Technologies that supported his claims of water damage. In a chilling prediction posted earlier that day in response to a neighbor's complaint about hot water, he directed residents to check the gym for the building manager. These digital artifacts provided police with clear context regarding his motives and the specific nature of his grievance against the homeowners association.

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Standoff and Suicide at Apartment

After the shootings at the gym, Lambert retreated to his apartment where Metropolitan Police negotiators engaged him for approximately one hour. During the standoff, the suspect reportedly fired twice through his apartment door at police officers who were attempting to gain entry. Negotiators lost contact after hearing a single gunshot. Police subsequently forced their way into the unit, discovering Lambert with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, confirming his death. The incident concluded without further casualties among the responding officers or additional residents.

Professional Background of the Shooter

Dr. Matt Lambert was a highly respected figure in the healthcare sector, serving as chief medical officer and head of product strategy at Advantmed, a company specializing in healthcare information management. In March, he was appointed to lead the organization's in-home assessment program, emphasizing risk adjustment and quality performance. A graduate of Marshall University, Lambert trained in emergency medicine and previously held the position of chief medical information officer for New York City Health and Hospitals, establishing a career defined by leadership in medical technology and patient care systems.