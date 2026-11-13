Dr Matt Lambert Kills Building Manager in DC Condo Over Mold Dispute

Dr Matt Lambert fatally shot James Stuart and injured four others at a Washington DC luxury condo building before killing himself, citing severe mold damage in a long-running feud with the association.

Dr Matt Lambert, a 55-year-old physician, fatally shot 46-year-old James Stuart inside the Vida Fitness gym located at the Metropole luxury condominiums in Washington DC on Thursday morning. The incident, which occurred around 8am near Logan Circle, left five people dead or critically injured and sent shockwaves through the upscale residential tower just less than a mile from the White House. Lambert, who had a documented and intense dispute with the building management over water damage and mold, turned the weapon on himself after barricading himself in his penthouse apartment.

The Core Details of the Shooting

James Stuart, the building manager for the Metropole condos, was shot in the back while inside the gym facility. Four other individuals were also wounded during the attack, with at least one victim remaining in critical condition and three others suffering non-life-threatening injuries according to police reports. Charelle Ferguson, a building manager who witnessed the chaos, heard gunshots and saw residents screaming and fleeing. She ushered panicked neighbors into her office while Lambert, who was still inside his apartment, called her line at approximately 9am to confess to the shootings.

Also read Dr. Matt Lambert Kills Four in DC Shooting Before Suicide

After the initial violence, Lambert barricaded himself inside his penthouse apartment at 1515 15th Street. While holed up, he activated the sprinkler system and started a fire within the unit. Police negotiators engaged him for roughly an hour through his apartment door before hearing a final gunshot. When authorities finally forced entry, they discovered Lambert with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators also recovered three unregistered firearms from the scene: a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle.

Lambert's Stated Grievances and Feud

Dr Lambert claimed that the Metropolitan Condominium Association and its contractors, EJF Real Estate Services, caused $290,000 in damage to his unit through water intrusion and subsequent mold growth during facade renovations. He argued that these conditions rendered his home unlivable, affecting his sleep and dietary habits. In a lawsuit filed last year and on his X account, Lambert detailed how he was left without a working shower, dryer, HVAC system, and cooking facilities for six months. He cited an engineering report by CED Technologies that supported his claims of structural and environmental failures.

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Social media posts made by Lambert prior to the shooting reveal his escalating frustration and intent. On April 28, he warned residents to check the gym if they were looking for the building manager. Just one day before the massacre, he posted that his manifesto was an engineering report attached to a screenshot of the technical documentation. He also referenced Sun Tzu's Art of War in a previous interview, stating that when one commits to a battle, they must do so fully rather than half-heartedly.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Reaction

Charelle Ferguson described the phone call with Lambert as chilling, noting that he explicitly stated he was tired of the mold and believed he had to take drastic action to get attention. He admitted to shooting five people, including Stuart, and mentioned a co-worker among the victims. Ferguson recalled trying to keep him on the line to gather information while attempting to calm him down. The building association, which operates the luxury residential tower, faced immediate scrutiny over the living conditions Lambert described, which he claimed were part of a concerted effort to make him go broke and quit.

Lambert also shot at police officers twice through his apartment door when they attempted to breach the residence. Local and federal law enforcement agencies coordinated the response, eventually neutralizing the threat after Lambert inflicted a fatal wound upon himself. The incident has brought attention to the ongoing legal and health disputes between the resident and the property management company, highlighting the severe consequences of unresolved housing maintenance conflicts in high-value urban properties.