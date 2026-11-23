Expert medical advice clarifies that omeprazole does not cause oesophageal cancer while offering safer alternatives for acid reflux. Additionally, strategies are provided for patients recovering from sepsis experiencing balance problems and brain fog.

Sandra Pech from Maldon, Essex, recently sought medical guidance regarding her desire to discontinue long-term omeprazole treatment for acid reflux. She expressed significant concern over reported links between the medication and oesophageal cancer, prompting her search for natural alternatives such as liquorice root extract. Dr Martin Scurr provided a definitive response to her inquiries, clarifying the medical consensus on proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and suggesting safer management strategies for chronic heartburn.

Clarifying the Omeprazole Cancer Link

Dr Martin Scurr explicitly reassured patients that omeprazole has not been scientifically proven to lead to oesophageal cancer. While acknowledging a large study that indicated a higher incidence of the disease among PPI users, he explained that this correlation is driven by the underlying condition being treated rather than the drug itself. The chronic reflux of stomach acid into the gullet is the primary risk factor for oesophageal malignancy, not the medication prescribed to suppress that acid.

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However, the specialist highlighted that long-term acid suppression can interfere with the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients. Patients on extended PPI therapy may experience deficiencies in vital minerals and vitamins, specifically vitamin B12, magnesium, and iron. This nutrient malabsorption presents a distinct health hazard that requires careful monitoring and potential dietary intervention to maintain overall physiological balance and prevent secondary complications.

Safer Alternatives to Proton Pump Inhibitors

To mitigate the risks associated with continuous PPI use, Dr Martin Scurr recommends consulting a doctor to switch to H2 receptor antagonists, such as famotidine. These medications suppress acid production effectively but to a lesser degree than PPIs, thereby reducing the potential for long-term nutrient depletion. Famotidine is particularly effective for nighttime heartburn, with a 20mg dose acting within an hour and providing relief for up to twelve hours.

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The expert advises taking H2 blockers on an as-needed basis rather than daily to avoid the hazards of powerful acid suppression. Over-the-counter antacids like Gaviscon or Rennie can be used in conjunction with famotidine, taken once or twice weekly for additional symptom control. This stepped approach allows patients to manage symptoms effectively while minimizing the medical risks associated with heavy medication dependence.

Lifestyle Adjustments and Natural Remedies

Significant lifestyle modifications are essential for reducing acid reflux without heavy reliance on pharmaceuticals. Dr Martin Scurr suggests eating evening meals early, ideally by 6pm, and following this with a walk to aid digestion. Elevating the head end of the bed creates a slight downhill sleeping position, which physically prevents acid from rising into the gullet during rest.

Regarding natural remedies, liquorice root extract is often cited for indigestion, but Dr Martin Scurr warns against it due to the active ingredient glycyrrhizin. This compound can raise blood pressure, posing serious risks for individuals with heart disease, hypertension, or kidney disease. If considering liquorice, patients must choose deglycyrrhizinated products to avoid these cardiovascular dangers and potential adverse health interactions.

Addressing Balance Issues Post-Sepsis

In a separate case, Alan Pearson from Glasgow sought advice regarding persistent balance problems, brain fog, and feelings of wooziness following hospitalization for a perforated gallbladder and sepsis. He had received twelve days of intravenous ampicillin treatment. Pearson has a history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and atrial fibrillation, for which he takes atorvastatin, atenolol, apixaban, and losartan. These symptoms emerged after his recovery, raising concerns about their origin and management.

Dr Martin Scurr identified that the balance issues could stem from medication side effects or inner ear conditions. If the patient feels faint upon standing, the losartan and atenolol may be causing low blood pressure, especially as the body's response to long-term drugs can change. Conversely, a spinning sensation when moving the head suggests benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), caused by dislodged calcium crystals in the inner ear.

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Physiotherapy and Medical Review for Recovery

For BPPV, Dr Martin Scurr recommends the Epley manoeuvre, a specific series of head rotations performed by a trained GP or physiotherapist to reposition the crystals. Additionally, he noted that muscles and joints provide crucial sensory data to the brain for balance. After a year of illness, patients often become deconditioned, making rehabilitation with a physiotherapist essential for restoring strength and stability.

The expert also suggested reviewing blood pressure medication for the brain fog and wooziness, potentially linked to heart rhythm issues. Checking blood pressure in both lying and standing positions can help determine if adjustments are needed. This comprehensive approach addresses both the mechanical and pharmacological factors contributing to his ongoing recovery challenges.

Skepticism Toward Private Health Screenings

Dr Martin Scurr also commented on the rising trend of private health MOTs, citing a new study in BMJ Open that questions their value. The research indicates that many claimed benefits of online private screening tests for healthy individuals, such as living longer, remain unsubstantiated. While spending more money reveals more data, the study highlights the difficulty in interpreting these findings without specialized expertise.

The expert warns that these screenings can obscure real health issues by generating anxiety over insignificant results. Without proper medical context, patients may struggle to understand what actions to take next. Dr Martin Scurr suggests that standard, doctor-led healthcare provides a more reliable framework for maintaining health than commercial screening packages that lack clinical validation.