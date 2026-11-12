Dr. Martens Reports H1 Loss as Hot Weather Hurts Boot Sales

Dr. Martens CEO Ije Nwokorie cites exceptionally hot summer weather for declining boot sales, leading to a £8.5m H1 loss despite revenue resilience in other categories.

Dr. Martens reported a disappointing first half for fiscal 2027, posting an £8.5 million loss compared to an £11.0 million loss in the same period of fiscal 2026. Chief Executive Officer Ije Nwokorie attributed the challenging results primarily to exceptionally hot summer weather, which significantly dampened consumer demand for the brand's iconic footwear. The company experienced a 9.8 percent drop in total revenue, falling from £322.0 million to £290.4 million.

Weather Impact on Boot Revenue Decline

Nwokorie explicitly stated that the combination of weak boot sales and planned critical changes to the direct-to-consumer proposition drove the disappointing performance. While the brand saw resilience in its shoes and sandals categories, this growth was insufficient to counteract the sharp decline in boot revenue. The heatwave appears to have delayed or reduced purchases of heavier winter and transitional footwear, which traditionally form a core part of the Dr. Martens catalog.

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The financial impact was widespread across key markets. Revenue in the U.K. plummeted by 21.3 percent during the first half. Meanwhile, performance in the DACH region, comprising Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, remained broadly flat year-over-year. Other managed markets saw an aggregate decline of 12.9 percent, with strength in South Korea and China being more than offset by weakness in France, Italy, and Spain.

Strategic Shift in Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Direct-to-consumer sales declined by 5.1 percent during the period, underperforming compared to the wholesale channel. This category, which accounted for 44 percent of total revenue in the first half of fiscal 2027, is down from 49 percent in the same timeframe last year. The drop highlights the ongoing transition in Dr. Martens' retail strategy and the immediate revenue headwinds associated with restructuring its direct engagement with consumers.

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Wholesale partners appear to be weathering the storm better than the company's own retail outlets. The decision to lessen the impact on profit despite the revenue decline was managed through good gross margin performance and continued tight cost control measures. These operational efficiencies helped mitigate the overall financial blow, resulting in a smaller loss than the previous year's equivalent period.

Product Performance and Category Analysis

Boots accounted for 44 percent of revenue in the first half of fiscal 2027, representing a 20 percent decline from the previous year. However, the weakness was not universal across all boot lines. Specific models such as the Buzz Boot, the 1460 Dark Brown Crazy Horse boot, the Combs Tech boot, and the Lowell Chukka continued to perform well. Conversely, core boot lines underperformed, dragging down the overall segment results.

In contrast, the shoes category grew by 1 percent year-on-year to £119.9 million, now accounting for 41 percent of H1 revenue, up from 37 percent in the prior year. Dr. Martens noted that it now includes mules within the shoes category, a classification change from sandals. The Mary Jane shoe and the Buzz shoe delivered particularly good performance, contributing to this growth against tough comparables.

Sandals Growth and Future Product Roadmap

Sandals revenue grew by 5 percent year-over-year, led by strong sales of the Dunnet Flower and Zebzag models. This category now represents 11 percent of the overall business, up from 10 percent a year ago. Dr. Martens announced plans to introduce a new sandals range for spring/summer 2027, signaling a strategic pivot to capitalize on warmer weather trends and diversify its seasonal offering.

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The reaction from wholesale customers to the new directions has been described as encouraging. Nwokorie highlighted that further innovation in the sandals category is expected in spring/summer 2028. This forward-looking approach aims to stabilize revenue streams during periods where traditional boot sales might lag due to weather anomalies.

Outlook and Strategic Execution Plan

Performance was weaker in the second quarter than in the first quarter, indicating that the weather impact intensified as the summer progressed. Despite these headwinds, Nwokorie emphasized that Dr. Martens is executing its strategy as planned. The major programs are now landing, and the company is focused on delivering a second-half weighted plan.

The CEO noted that big trading weeks are just ahead, providing an opportunity to recoup some of the first-half losses. By maintaining tight cost controls and leveraging the strength of its wholesale channel and specific product lines, Dr. Martens aims to navigate the remainder of fiscal 2027 with a more balanced financial outcome. The brand remains committed to its long-term growth trajectory despite the short-term disruption caused by the exceptionally hot summer.