Dr. Mark Skousen contrasts historic expert failures with his accurate calls. He predicts US stocks could double or triple by 2029 as American business investment surges.

Dr. Mark Skousen, widely recognized as America's Economist, forecasts that American equities could double or even triple in value by the year 2029. This bold prediction directly challenges the prevailing narratives of economic collapse propagated by various political figures and institutional analysts. Skousen argues that the underlying data points toward unprecedented corporate growth rather than decline.

The current climate of economic pessimism mirrors past cycles where high-profile experts incorrectly predicted ruin. Following Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, Paul Krugman famously declared that market recovery was impossible. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has since nearly tripled, disproving that specific doom-laden assessment.

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Similarly, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the 2017 tax legislation as Armageddon, yet unemployment hit its lowest point since 1969 shortly after. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers also warned in 2022 that the nation needed five years of unemployment above five percent to combat inflation. Instead, inflation dropped from 9.1% to under 4% without unemployment ever exceeding that threshold.

Skousen's track record demonstrates a consistent ability to identify market turning points with precision. On October 19, 1987, which happened to be his birthday, the Dow crashed 22.6% in a single day. He had already advised readers to sell all stocks weeks earlier, allowing them to protect their capital while others faced margin calls.

He also correctly anticipated the technology boom in the mid-1990s. While many dismissed the internet, he predicted the Nasdaq would double repeatedly. The index ultimately rose more than 700% between 1995 and 2000, creating immense wealth for entrepreneurs building companies during that digital revolution.

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During the 2008 financial crisis, as political rhetoric suggested the end of American capitalism, Skousen published an article in March 2009 declaring it was time to buy. This timing coincided with the exact bottom of the market, and the Nasdaq soared nearly eightfold over the next five years.

Contrary to warnings from figures like Elizabeth Warren regarding an AI collapse, current economic indicators signal robust health. American businesses are allocating capital to new factories and data centers at a pace not seen in years. Business spending jumped an astonishing 13.8% in a recent quarter, signaling strong confidence.

The tangible results of this economic vitality are evident in household wealth creation. America minted 440,000 new millionaires last year, representing more than 1,200 individuals per day. This figure accounts for almost half of all new millionaires created globally, demonstrating the resilience of the American economic system.

Despite narratives suggesting the nation is $40 trillion in debt with wars raging globally, Skousen connects the dots between corporate activity and market performance. He believes the current trajectory supports his prediction that stocks could double or triple by 2029. Investors are increasingly looking to his methodology to navigate the complex financial landscape ahead.

Skousen's recent analysis has garnered significant attention from top political and media figures. Donald Trump shared Skousen's Wall Street Journal article with millions of followers, highlighting the relevance of his insights. Larry Kudlow also praised his economic thinking on Fox Business, underscoring his standing as a reliable voice.

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He refers to the current economic environment as the most dangerous boom in history. This characterization reflects the rapid expansion of physical and digital infrastructure investment. Such growth serves as a primary indicator of long-term economic strength and corporate vitality.

As Skousen notes, if you want to get rich, you should move to America. His consistent ability to identify turning points has garnered an article following with millions of people. His economic thinking has been praised by prominent commentators, distinguishing his approach from traditional institutional analysts.

The contrast between Skousen's forecasts and those of political elites remains stark. While pundits predict ruin, the data shows businesses investing at unprecedented rates. This surge in infrastructure spending suggests a continued period of expansion and wealth creation.

Investors are increasingly relying on this data-driven approach to make decisions. The historical accuracy of Skousen's calls on the 1987 crash, the tech boom, and the 2009 bottom provides a framework for understanding current trends. His predictions for 2029 offer a potential roadmap for future market movements.

The creation of 440,000 new millionaires last year underscores the magnitude of this wealth generation. This level of household wealth expansion is rare in modern economic history. It reflects the success of corporate strategies and the overall health of the US economy.

Skousen's latest forecast invites investors to reconsider their assumptions about economic doom. His emphasis on corporate spending and infrastructure investment offers a counter-narrative to political pessimism. This perspective may guide capital allocation strategies in the coming years.