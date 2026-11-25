Psychologist Dr Laura Bishop speaks out about the trauma inflicted by her ex-husband Dan Bishop, detailing his drugging of her and the broader rise of technology-facilitated abuse.

Dr Laura Bishop, a 45-year-old psychologist from Bristol, has broken years of silence regarding the horrific sexual abuse she endured at the hands of her former husband, Dan Bishop. Her public revelation comes in the wake of Dan Bishop's recent conviction for drugging and raping her while she slept, a case that parallels the high-profile trial of Joanne Young in Winchester.

Parallel Traumas of Dr Laura Bishop and Joanne Young

The recent convictions at Winchester Crown Court have drawn attention to the shared horrors experienced by Joanne Young and Dr Laura Bishop. Both women discovered that the men they trusted had deliberately drugged them to facilitate attacks by strangers. Dr Laura Bishop understands the visceral horror of such betrayal, having faced the terrifying realization that her marital home had become the site of unimaginable violation.

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Joanne Young spoke with composure outside the court, describing the men who raped her while she was unconscious. Similarly, Dr Laura Bishop endured the sickening knowledge that strangers had violated her body while she slept. The core trauma for both victims involves the devastating question of how someone closest to them could allow, or even orchestrate, such acts. Laura hopes that her experience might eventually allow for a dialogue with Joanne, though she acknowledges the complexity of victimhood.

While the parallels are stark, there is a crucial historical difference in their timelines. Dr Laura Bishop's ordeal began in August 2021, a period when public awareness of husbands secretly sedating their wives to invite strangers was virtually non-existent. Unlike the later global fame of Gisele Pelicot, a French grandmother whose courage eventually sparked international conversation, Laura felt utterly alone in her suffering. The world had not yet begun to acknowledge that such crimes were occurring on a significant scale.

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Dan Bishop's Long-Term Abuse and Legal Consequences

Dan Bishop, 48, is currently serving a prison sentence of nearly 15 years. He admitted to the crimes of drugging and raping Dr Laura Bishop, yet the justice process remains incomplete regarding the other perpetrators involved. The strangers Dan Bishop allegedly invited into their home have never been brought to justice, leaving a significant gap in the accountability for the sexual assaults.

Laura still does not know the precise number of men who assaulted her or the total frequency of these attacks. For several years, she was advised against waiving her anonymity by legal authorities. This caution was intended to prevent jeopardizing ongoing attempts to identify and prosecute the unidentified assailants. Her decision to speak publicly marks a shift from this period of enforced silence to one of defiance and reclaiming her voice.

Her former husband, Dan Bishop, once portrayed himself as a charming and sociable neighbor, even dressing as Father Christmas for local children. However, behind closed doors, the abuse was severe and multifaceted. Laura recalls physical violence, including incidents where he kicked her off the bed, breaking her ribs, and another occasion where he broke her fingers. The relationship was characterized by a cycle of charm and violence, with Dan initially engaging in what Laura now identifies as love bombing.

Tech-Facilitated Crime and Academic Insight

Despite the trauma, Dr Laura Bishop pursued her academic ambitions to become a psychologist specializing in cyber-technology crime. Her studies provide her with a unique perspective on how modern technology facilitates sexual abuse. She argues that while being drugged and raped is not a new phenomenon, the exponential growth of such crimes is driven by criminal innovation in technology.

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Laura believes that the justice system is struggling to keep pace with these technological advancements. She warns that criminals are actively using new tools to facilitate abuse, often outstripping the ability of law enforcement to respond effectively. This concern extends to her personal case, as she worries that Dan Bishop may have committed similar acts against the wives of other men, although no evidence currently supports this specific theory.

Dr Laura Bishop shared her compelling story in the ITV documentary 'Laura's Story: The Stranger In My Bed'. This appearance marked her first public statement on the matter, preceding her first newspaper interview. She views her decision to speak out as an act of courage against the man who controlled and abused her for years. Her narrative aims to highlight the dangers of technology-facilitated crime and the resilience required to survive such profound betrayal.