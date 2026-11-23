A medical tribunal investigates Dr Jonathan Chahal for sexual harassment allegations at Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Knowsley Safari Park, linking conduct to past misconduct.

A senior consultant paediatrician facing serious misconduct allegations is accused of engaging in a pattern of sexually motivated harassment towards female colleagues, including lewd comments and physical assaults. Dr Jonathan Chahal appeared before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing regarding incidents that span from 2018 to 2022, with prosecutors arguing the behavior was deliberate and abusive. The General Medical Council contends that these actions demonstrate a consistent disregard for professional standards and the dignity of his peers.

Specific Harassment Allegations Detail

Dr Jonathan Chahal is alleged to have made degrading comments about the bodies of female colleagues, including telling one woman her breasts were amazing. At a work Christmas party in December 2018, he allegedly told a colleague referred to as Ms A that her breasts were amazing and later slapped her bottom as he left an apartment. During the same evening, he is accused of picking up another female colleague, Ms B, without consent and telling her she would sleep with him in the guest room. He reportedly tried to enter another bedroom where other female colleagues were sleeping, creating a hostile environment.

Also read Jonathan Frakes Reflects on Star Trek First Contact 30 Years On

Further incidents took place at a work Christmas party at Knowsley Safari Park in December 2022. Dr Jonathan Chahal allegedly picked up Ms B and put her over his shoulder during the event. He is also accused of telling another female colleague, Ms H, that he would have sex with her and that he found her very fit during a car ride home. These allegations suggest a persistent use of inappropriate language and physical contact in both private and semi-public professional settings.

Previous Misconduct History Context

The current tribunal follows a similar case nearly two decades prior, highlighting a long-standing professional history. In 2007, Dr Jonathan Chahal was a senior house officer at Ormskirk District General Hospital when he was involved in an incident involving Entonox, an anaesthetic gas. He persuaded seven nurses to inhale the gas, telling them it was fun and made you feel floaty. This event, described as a laughing gas party, lasted for two hours and included elements of pre-planning according to disciplinary records.

Advertisement

That earlier incident led to Dr Jonathan Chahal being sacked by Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. However, he was allowed to continue practicing medicine after insisting he had made a lot of progress and no longer posed a risk to patient safety. The current hearing brings Dr Jonathan Chahal back before a tribunal as a consultant paediatrician, now accused of sexually motivated harassment of female colleagues. The General Medical Council argues that the passage of time does not excuse the severity of the new allegations.

Legal Proceedings and Defense Position

Paul Williams, representing the General Medical Council, stated that Dr Jonathan Chahal should have been aware of the standards of behavior expected of him. He described the allegations as involving repeated patterns of behavior rather than moments of madness or lapses of judgment. Mr. Williams emphasized that the conduct was disturbing and inherently sexual, noting that the women involved felt the need to stop his behavior. He asserted that Dr Jonathan Chahal abused his position of power as an established consultant.

Dr Jonathan Chahal admits to his actions in relation to all the women named in the allegations. However, he denies that his behavior at the 2018 Christmas party constituted sexual harassment. Furthermore, he denies that any of his behavior was sexually motivated. The tribunal must now determine whether the admitted actions meet the threshold for sexual harassment and whether his defense holds weight against the detailed accounts provided by the General Medical Council.

Professional Standards and Future Implications

The General Medical Council is seeking to establish that Dr Jonathan Chahal's conduct was degrading and humiliating, violating the trust placed in medical professionals. The allegations span multiple venues, including the hospital, private apartments, and external events like the safari park party. This breadth of locations suggests a pervasive issue with workplace safety and colleague interactions. The tribunal's decision will have significant implications for his medical license and professional standing.

Advertisement

Dr Jonathan Chahal has been suspended from practice pending the outcome of the tribunal. The hearing aims to clarify whether the actions described by Ms A, Ms B, Ms H, and others constitute a breach of ethical guidelines. The case underscores the importance of maintaining strict boundaries between senior consultants and junior staff. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service will review the evidence to decide on the appropriate sanction, which could range from a caution to erasure from the medical register.