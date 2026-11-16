Renowned TV doctor Hilary Jones warns that some physicians breach confidentiality, while updates cover Lisa I'Anson, Ray Winstone, and Lisa Nandy.

Television doctor Hilary Jones has issued a stark warning regarding the sanctity of patient privacy, revealing that some medical professionals fail to uphold their professional duties. Dr Jones, who has worked as a general practitioner since 1982, disclosed that certain physicians share intimate patient details with colleagues, violating the long-standing tradition of the Hippocratic Oath. He stated that while doctors assure patients that their information is a holy secret, they sometimes gossip about cases with friends later.

Dr Hilary Jones Confidentiality Warning

Dr Jones, aged 73, explained on the podcast Pains, Stains & Automobiles that trust is the foundation of the doctor-patient relationship according to the General Medical Council. However, he noted that breaches can occur when doctors tell their mates about surprising cases seen in the surgery. He clarified that such behavior would not happen in his own practice, emphasizing that he keeps all patient matters private. He whispered that he is letting listeners into a secret that many patients are unaware of, which might affect their trust in the medical system.

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Patient Privacy Breaches Highlighted

The veteran physician recalled specific instances where patients disregarded privacy norms in public spaces, making confidentiality even more critical for doctors. He described being approached in a long queue by a woman who loudly discussed a personal gynaecological complaint, surprising everyone around them. In another incident on a train from Manchester to London, a ticket collector asked him about a colonoscopy in front of a crowded carriage, turning half the passengers to hear the response.

Lisa I'Anson Relationship Updates

Separately, former Radio 1 DJ Lisa I'Anson has been spotted showing affection for composer Sacha Puttnam, the son of Oscar-winning director Lord David Puttnam. The 61-year-old was photographed holding hands and kissing the 60-year-old Puttnam during a shopping trip in Mayfair. This development follows her split from husband Amos Pizzey, whom she was married to for 30 years. Pizzey is known for his early membership in the pop group Culture Club at age 14.

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Ray Winstone Flight Altercation

Actor Ray Winstone shared an incident from a flight to New York where he intervened in a fight between an Irish passenger and two others. Winstone, 69, told the Smartless podcast that the intoxicated man caused a disturbance, prompting him and other passengers to separate the groups. Although he and his friends were treated like heroes for saving the flight, Winstone was arrested upon arrival in New York and placed on the next flight back to London.

Christine McGuinness On New Partner

Model Christine McGuinness, the ex-wife of TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, addressed rumors about her ex-husband's new partner, BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey. Christine, 38, stated that Emma will not be meeting their three children soon, as both parties agreed it would take a long time before introducing anyone new to the family. The couple still shares a £6.5million home in Cheshire, and Christine emphasized that the children remain the most special and precious part of their lives.

Lisa Nandy Video Game Plans

Labour politician Lisa Nandy admitted she might take time off work to play the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI video game. When asked if fellow Labour MPs would skip work to experience the crime-action game launching on Thursday, Nandy confessed her love for video games knows no bounds. The Culture Secretary's comments highlight a personal side to her public role, as she balances political duties with her personal interests in gaming.