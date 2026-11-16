Physician Hilary Jones warns that some doctors breach patient confidentiality. Plus, Lisa I'Anson romance and Ray Winstone flight incident.

Physicians have sworn to never divulge patients' medical details since the days of the Hippocratic Oath in Ancient Greece, holding such things to be holy secrets. However, one of Britain's best-known doctors has revealed that some medics cannot be trusted with private patient information. Television doctor Hilary Jones, who has been a GP since 1982, whispers that while doctors assure patients of secrecy, some go back to tell all their mates about what they saw in the surgery that morning.

Medical Confidentiality Breaches Exposed

Dr Hilary Jones reveals that some doctors share intimate patient details with friends despite the Hippocratic Oath. The seventy-three-year-old physician notes that while medical information is confidential and is the basis of trust between doctor and patient according to the General Medical Council, some GPs fail to uphold this standard. Dr Jones admits that while such behavior would not happen in his own practice, he knows of colleagues who gossip about cases over drinks.

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Patients Ignoring Privacy Boundaries

Sometimes, it is the patients who are not bothered about confidentiality, leading to awkward public encounters. Dr Hilary Jones recalls being approached about a gynaecological complaint by a lady in the front of a long queue, much to everybody's surprise. He also experienced a situation on a railway journey from Manchester to London where a ticket collector asked for tickets and simultaneously asked what was involved in a colonoscopy. The entire carriage turned around to hear the answer, illustrating how patients can inadvertently broadcast private health issues to strangers in public spaces.

Lisa I'Anson Spotted with Sacha Puttnam

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Ray Winstone Arrested After Flight Altercation

It is fortunate that Hollywood hardman Ray Winstone was on hand when an altercation broke out aboard an Air India flight to New York. The sixty-nine-year-old actor tells the Smartless podcast that an Irish man joined him for a drink but got very drunk and started fighting two other kids. Mr Winstone held the Irishman down while his mates grabbed the other two, and they were treated like heroes because they saved the flight by receiving free drinks. However, upon landing in New York, Mr Winstone was arrested and put on the next flight back to London.

Christine McGuinness Blocks New Partner From Kids

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Lisa Nandy Plans Grand Theft Auto VI Break

Lisa Nandy plans a quick getaway to play GTA 6 during a busy political week. Labour's Lisa Nandy talks about turbo-charging economic growth, but the Culture Secretary may be slowing down this week. Asked if fellow Labour MPs plan to take a day off to play Grand Theft Auto VI, the crime-action video game due to be launched on Thursday, she admits she might be one of them. She states that her love for video games knows no bounds, balancing her political duties with personal leisure time.