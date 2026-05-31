Dr. Eggman Joins the Legion of Doom in DC x Sonic: The Metal Legion #2

In DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #2, Dr. Eggman becomes the newest member of the Legion of Doom, uniting villains from both universes against the Justice League and Sonic Heroes. The issue features interdimensional gateways and a clash of worlds.

Dr. Eggman , the iconic nemesis of Sonic the Hedgehog, officially joins the Legion of Doom in the upcoming crossover comic DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #2 , set to hit stores on Wednesday, June 3rd.

This issue brings together the Justice League and Sonic's heroes as they face a united front of villains from both universes, using interdimensional gateway technology to coordinate their attacks. The story begins with the worlds of the Justice League and Sonic the Hedgehog becoming mysteriously linked, pulling the strings from behind the scenes is the sinister Legion of Doom, now with their newest member: Dr. Eggman.

The pit of vipers is full of treachery and deceit, but they are even more dangerous when they set their sights on the combined might of the Justice League and the Sonic Heroes. Will the villains succeed in taking out the heroes in one fell swoop? Will both worlds fall to the Legion of Doom? The answers remain to be seen, but the preview pages offer a tantalizing glimpse into this epic confrontation.

The preview reveals Dr. Eggman strutting through the Legion of Doom headquarters in his green and purple armor, boasting about improving their facilities while Lex Luthor looks on with barely concealed contempt. The visual of the egg-shaped scientist surrounded by more traditionally intimidating villains like Black Manta, Sinestro, Cheetah, and even Catwoman is both amusing and foreboding. The scene shifts to Gametropolis, where the rogues gallery assembles to plan their next move.

The interdimensional gateway technology that connects the two universes is central to the plot, showing promise for world conquest applications that the Legion of Doom intends to exploit. The heroes, including Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, alongside Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, must put aside their differences to stop the combined threat before the villains can execute their grand scheme. The tie-in between DC Comics and the Sonic franchise continues to explore creative crossovers, blending the distinct styles of both universes.

Dr. Eggman's integration into the Legion of Doom highlights the absurdity and fun of such collaborations, as his technological prowess and megalomania fit right in with the likes of Luthor and Sinestro. However, the old alliances and rivalries within the villain group could lead to internal conflict, potentially giving the heroes an edge. The art captures the energy of both worlds, from Sonic's speed to the Justice League's iconic poses.

The story promises high-stakes action and witty banter as heroes and villains alike navigate this strange new reality. With the fate of two dimensions at stake, DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #2 is a must-read for fans of comic crossovers and epic team-ups





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Dr. Eggman Legion Of Doom DC X Sonic Crossover The Metal Legion #2 Interdimensional Villains

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