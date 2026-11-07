Dr Dawn Harper revealed hidden Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis after slim healthy lifestyle fooled doctors

Dr Dawn Harper describes how a prediabetes warning led to an official diabetes diagnosis despite a healthy diet and daily cycling and walking routine.

NHS General Practitioner Dr Dawn Harper has disclosed that she was diagnosed with a hidden form of diabetes known as Type 1.5, despite maintaining a rigorous healthy lifestyle and a slim physique for many years.

The medical professional revealed the diagnosis came after fifteen years of ignoring initial warning signs that were first detected while she was co-hosting the Channel 4 television series Embarrassing Bodies. At the time, she was forty-four years old and weighed just eight stone with a Body Mass Index of nineteen point five.

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Harper recalled the moment when a researcher on the production team approached her with grave concerns regarding her test results during the filming of the show. The team had subjected both the presenters and the patients to comprehensive medical examinations to measure their health alongside the treatment of others.

The tests included an HbA1c measurement which tracks the amount of glucose attached to red blood cells over a period of two to three months. This specific metric is widely considered one of the most reliable indicators of average blood sugar levels and the associated risk of developing type two diabetes.

Her gut flora and fat cell analysis results were largely in line with expectations, showing a flourishing microbiome and fat cells less than half the size of her co-star. However, her blood sugar levels placed her in the no man's land of prediabetes, where levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a definitive type two diagnosis.

She initially dismissed the finding because she did not fit the classic profile of a diabetes patient and was extremely busy with her career and family life. She continued her routine of weekly thirty-mile cycling sessions and daily walks with her dogs without addressing the blood sugar issue.

Fifteen years later, a diabetes nurse called Harper after she had moved house and registered with a new GP surgery. The nurse urged her to take the situation seriously and scheduled a follow-up blood sugar test for three months later.

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Despite attempting to improve her health further with a yoga retreat and a juice cleanse, the second HbA1c test produced even more alarming results. Her blood sugar ratio had crept up to six point five percent, officially classifying her as diabetic.

Further testing led to the identification of Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults, commonly referred to as Type 1.5. This condition sits somewhere between type one and type two diabetes and was only discovered in the nineteen nineties. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly targets and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

LADA is often managed with diet and lifestyle changes for months or even years after diagnosis, much like type two diabetes. However, it is frequently misdiagnosed because patients tend to be slim and fit, and their symptoms are slow to develop or absent entirely.

Experts estimate that as many as twelve percent of people diagnosed with type two diabetes actually have LADA. This equates to approximately three hundred and fifty thousand individuals in the United Kingdom who may be suffering from the condition without realizing it.

The issue with LADA is that patients often fall outside the typical picture of diabetics that many doctors are trained to recognize. Because of this, many people with LADA go undiagnosed for years, which can lead to devastating health complications ranging from heart disease to diabetic ketoacidosis.

Harper currently manages her condition through strict dietary changes and the use of a continuous glucose monitor. The device takes readings of her blood sugar every three minutes and has fundamentally transformed the way she approaches her nutrition.

The monitor revealed that her daily habit of eating a ham and cheese sandwich was slowly eroding her body's insulin levels. Even her weekend treat of a slice of sourdough with Marmite was causing significant spikes in her blood sugar.

She has since cut out bread and some fruit from her daily routine to stabilize her levels. Instead, she packs her diet with fresh vegetables and chooses whole grain options when she does consume carbohydrates.

Harper believes that generic health advice does not go nearly far enough for everyone. She emphasizes that you do not have to be overweight to develop diabetes, nor will exercise and eating healthily work for every individual.

She warns that ignoring the signs can only be harmful and urges patients to take their own higher than normal blood sugar readings seriously. This applies regardless of how well they feel or how healthy they appear to be on the outside.

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Working as an NHS GP for nearly three decades, Harper has diagnosed countless patients with type two diabetes. She knows firsthand how severe the condition can become if it is left untreated and unchecked.

Unchecked diabetes damages blood vessels, nerves, and major organs, significantly increasing the risk of stroke, heart disease, and even blindness. It is a potentially deadly disease that is becoming ever more common in the UK.

Today, almost five million people in the UK are living with diabetes according to estimates. A further one point three million people are likely to have the condition without knowing it, while another six point three million are affected by prediabetes.

For type one diabetics, insulin resistance is caused by an autoimmune reaction where the body destroys the cells that produce insulin. It tends to develop in childhood or adolescence, and symptoms usually develop quickly and severely.

Those with type two diabetes, who make up the vast majority of cases in the UK, tend to have lifestyle-related risk factors. Being overweight or obese, physically inactive, and consuming a diet high in fat and sugar can all raise one's risk.

Excess fat and increased inflammation reduce the body's ability to process insulin effectively. Over time, this can present as extreme fatigue, increased thirst, unexplained weight loss, tingling in the hands and feet, and dark patches of skin.

Harper asserts that her story is proof that generic advice does not go nearly far enough for everyone in managing their health. She believes that one thing is clear, ignoring the signs like she did can only be harmful in the long run.

She uses a continuous glucose monitor from the company Yuwell Anytime, where she now works as a medical ambassador. She finds the device so helpful that she thinks every diabetes and prediabetes patient should be offered one on the NHS for a few weeks.

This would allow patients to see how their diet actually impacts their glucose levels in real time. For Harper, there was no obvious trigger for her high blood sugar, but her foible was bread.

She misses her bread, but considers it a small price to pay for keeping herself healthier for longer. Her doctor assures her that she will one day need to start taking insulin as the condition progresses.

Harper hopes her experience will raise awareness about LADA and encourage people to pay closer attention to their blood sugar levels. She believes that early detection and management can prevent many of the severe complications associated with diabetes.