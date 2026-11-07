Dr David Bell Warns Labour Conversion Ban Would Have Silenced Tavistock Whistleblowers

Psychiatrist Dr David Bell warns the draft Conversion Practices Bill could suppress dissent and criminalize parents, while ministers defend the legislation's intent to protect LGBT+ individuals.

Dr David Bell, a psychiatrist who played a pivotal role in exposing the rush to medicalize children at the NHS Gender Identity Development Service, has issued a stark warning regarding the proposed Conversion Practices Bill. He argues that if the legislation had been in force previously, it could have been weaponized by activists to suppress the critical scrutiny surrounding the Tavistock Centre scandal. The Gender Identity Development Service, located at the Tavistock Centre, faced intense criticism for prescribing puberty blockers to children as young as ten without adequate long-term data. Dr Bell contends that the new law creates a dangerous precedent by potentially silencing those who raised alarms about clinical practices that were later scrutinized by the Cass Review.

The core mechanism of the draft bill aims to outlaw abusive attempts to change an individual's sexuality or gender identity, but Dr Bell suggests the practical application could be far more intrusive. He asserts that the legislation will likely cause parents, carers, and health professionals to fear criminal prosecution if they do not affirm a child's or adolescent's chosen gender identity. Instead of allowing for open dialogue or challenge, the law may compel adults to adopt a specific affirmative stance to avoid legal repercussions. This potential chilling effect extends beyond family units, as company directors also face the threat of prosecution under the proposed statutes.

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In his first intervention in the growing row over the bill, Dr Bell stated that the law would have acted as a serious threat to those who raised the alarm. He described it as possibly an effective way of silencing critics who claimed the right attitude should be to affirm children. This stance was damaging, he argued, a view confirmed by the Cass Review findings. He added that the bill is intended to make parents, carers, and health professionals fearful of criminal action if they do not affirm children and adolescents in their gender identity.

Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson has firmly rejected the characterization of the bill as a tool for suppressing reasonable parental discourse. In an interview with LBC, she insisted that there is absolutely nothing in the proposal that would stop parents from having reasonable conversations with their children. The government maintains that the draft bill is currently undergoing rigorous scrutiny by MPs and peers to identify areas requiring further consideration. A government spokesman emphasized that the legislation sets high bars to protect freedom of expression, including that of religious leaders, while ensuring that no one is free to commit abuse against LGBT+ individuals.

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While ministers defend the current scope of the bill, leading campaigners argue that the proposed thresholds are insufficient to address all forms of coercive practice. Jayne Ozanne, who founded the Ban Conversion Therapy coalition, testified before a parliamentary committee that the bill needs to go further by explicitly banning what she described as insidious prayer. Ozanne stated that existing laws do not sufficiently cover the harm caused when individuals are prayed for to change their identity, comparing it to the clear moral wrong of stealing. She argued that criminalizing such acts would send a very clear signal to society that these practices are wrong, regardless of whether they occur within a family or led by a single religious leader.

The implementation of the Conversion Practices Bill is projected to carry a significant financial burden on the public sector and businesses. Estimates suggest that the cost to implement the necessary compliance measures and infrastructure changes could reach £100 million. This figure highlights the extensive operational changes required for businesses and public sector entities to ensure adherence to the new regulations. The combination of high financial costs and potential criminal liability for directors adds another layer of complexity to the legislative rollout.

Dr Bell's intervention comes at a time when the former equalities watchdog has also branded the draft Conversion Practices Bill as ill-conceived and unworkable. His comments align with the findings of the Cass Review, which highlighted the damaging effects of affirming children's gender identities without sufficient medical justification. The conflict between the government's desire to protect freedom of belief and the concerns raised by medical experts about potential coercion remains unresolved. Successive governments have agreed for almost a decade that conversion practices have no place in modern Britain, yet the specific definitions and exemptions continue to generate intense debate among stakeholders.