DR Congo Court Sentences At Least 66 Soldiers to Death for Cowardice

A military court in Walikale sentenced at least 66 DR Congo soldiers to death for cowardice as the army seeks stronger discipline against rebels.

At least 66 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been sentenced to death for cowardice, according to local media reports. The sentences were handed down by a military court in Walikale, in the North Kivu province of eastern DR Congo.

Trials were held for 71 soldiers, and the outcome was not uniform. Four defendants were acquitted, one soldier was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and the rest received death sentences. The army said the trial was intended to improve military discipline as it continues to battle armed troops in the east of the country.

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How the Walikale Military Court Reached Its Verdicts

The Walikale military court convicted soldiers of offences including cowardice, mutiny and disobedience, the national media agency reported. These charges form the basis of the verdicts against the 71 defendants tried in North Kivu.

The Walikale verdicts follow a similar case from last month, when 27 soldiers were sentenced to death on charges of cowardice after allegedly withdrawing from the front line. Taken together, the two rounds of sentencing show a pattern of military justice being applied to frontline conduct in eastern DR Congo.

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In the Walikale trial, the four acquittals stand out against the mass death sentences, and the single 10-year prison term shows that the court did not treat every conviction in the same way. The army's stated goal of improving military discipline frames the proceedings as a corrective measure rather than a routine prosecution.

Insurgency in Eastern DR Congo and the FRN Rebel Coalition

The DR Congo military is fighting an insurgency led by the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation, known as the FRN. The FRN is a rebel coalition that includes the Rwanda-backed M23 group, and its presence is the immediate security backdrop to the court-martial proceedings.

The region has been in conflict for decades, and the fighting has placed sustained pressure on the national army. The army has been criticised for a lack of professionalism and discipline, while soldiers have complained of poor pay and ineffective equipment, according to BBC News.

Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila was sentenced to death in September 2025 on charges including war crimes and treason. He denied the accusations but did not appear in court to defend himself. He has since been named as the FRN's leader, linking the rebel coalition to a figure who was himself condemned in absentia.

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Death Penalty Ban Lifted as 381 Soldiers Face Execution

DR Congo lifted a 20-year ban on the death penalty two years ago, and 381 soldiers are currently facing the penalty. No formal executions have been carried out since the ban was lifted, according to the reporting.

The government lifted the ban so that it could remove 'traitors' from its military. The decision has directly shaped the sentences now being handed to soldiers accused of cowardice, mutiny and disobedience, and it has placed hundreds of service members at risk of execution.

Beyond the courtroom, the United States has been trying to broker a peace deal in the country since last year. The Trump administration hopes better security could allow American firms to mine the country's mineral deposits, which links the military justice debate to wider foreign economic interests in the region.