Expert Dr Arti Singh explains how barcode lips betray age in celebrities like Kate Moss and Jane Fonda. Discover the signs of perioral lines and lip aging.

Medical experts are identifying a specific facial feature that often reveals a person's true age more accurately than other prominent signs of aging. Doctor Arti Singh, a dental surgeon and aesthetics specialist, has identified ' barcode lips' as a primary indicator of biological age. This finding challenges the common belief that wrinkles on the forehead or around the eyes are the most reliable signs of growing older. Many individuals maintain youthful skin in these areas while their mouth region tells a different story.

Understanding Barcode Lines and Aging

Barcode lines, medically referred to as perioral lines, are fine vertical wrinkles that develop around the mouth. These lines appear particularly above the upper lip and are caused by a loss of collagen, elasticity, and natural facial fat. As people age, their lips gradually become thinner, causing the borders around them to lose definition. This process can occur independently of the rest of the face, allowing someone to look remarkably youthful elsewhere while their lips reveal significant signs of aging.

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Contributing factors to the formation of these lines include smoking, prolonged sun exposure, and the natural thinning of lip tissue over time. Dr Arti Singh emphasizes that individuals who maintain healthy skin and have few wrinkles on their forehead or jawline can still be betrayed by these vertical lines. The condition highlights how the mouth area ages differently, often exposing biological time even when other facial features remain well-preserved.

Kate Moss and Jerry Hall Lip Analysis

Beauty experts recently challenged themselves to determine the ages of several celebrities based solely on their mouths. Kate Moss, aged fifty-two, was assessed by Dr Arti Singh as appearing significantly older. Dr Singh noted visible vertical lines around the model's upper lip, a condition attributed to years of hard partying, cigarettes, and alcohol consumption earlier in her career. Despite her current wellness regime, which includes juice fasts and a visit to a Turkey resort, the vertical lines remain evident, making her lip age appear to be sixty-five.

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Jerry Hall, aged seventy, received a similar assessment from beauty expert Laura Kay. Kay observed visible signs of aging around the supermodel's lips, including fine vertical lines above the upper lip and a loss of fullness. These factors make her lips appear slightly older than the rest of her face, placing her lip age in the late seventies. Kay suggested that while Hall embraces graceful aging, her bold lip color draws unwanted attention to these fine lines, recommending a lighter shade instead.

Julianne Moore and Jane Fonda Assessment

Actress Julianne Moore, aged sixty-five, showed better preservation in her mouth area compared to her peers. Dr Arti Singh highlighted that Moore retains strong lip volume, definition, and natural fullness. The actress maintains a relatively clear border between her lips and surrounding skin. While there is some evidence of fine textural change, Dr Singh concluded that this does not significantly affect the overall youthful appearance of her mouth, keeping her lip age close to her actual age of sixty-eight.

At eighty-eight years old, Jane Fonda presents more noticeable signs of aging in the mouth region. Dr Singh identified more prominent vertical lines above the upper lip, which create a textured appearance. There is also a reduction in lip volume and definition, particularly around the vermilion border. Dr Singh used Fonda's case to illustrate how surrounding skin can reveal aging even when the rest of the face looks glamorous, estimating her lip age at ninety.

Expert Advice on Lip Preservation

Dr Arti Singh and Laura Kay provided specific recommendations for managing perioral lines and maintaining lip youthfulness. Improving skin quality is considered just as important as restoring volume in the treatment of barcode lips. Experts suggest that makeup choices can significantly impact the perception of lip aging. Using lip stains or glosses in lighter shades can soften the appearance of fine lines and provide a more youthful look compared to bold lip colors.

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The assessment of these celebrities highlights the importance of sun protection, avoiding smoking, and maintaining skin elasticity to delay the formation of vertical lines. As facial fat decreases and collagen production slows, targeted skincare routines can help mitigate the visible signs of aging around the mouth. Understanding these mechanisms allows individuals to address specific concerns before they become pronounced, preserving a more cohesive youthful appearance across the entire face.