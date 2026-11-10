Dr. Amy Wechsler Introduces Her First Product Line

The brand opens with The Spot Gel, $34, a non-comedogenic, cruelty-free pimple treatment formulated with 2 percent salicylic acid.

Launching on Nov. 19, the Dr. Amy Wechsler Skin Care line debuts with its first product, The Spot Gel, priced at $34. Formulated with 2 percent salicylic acid, green tea extract and niacinamide, The Spot Gel is a non-comedogenic, cruelty-free pimple treatment designed to hydrate the skin around a single spot while reducing its appearance and redness.

“We started creating this before we even opened our first clinic,” Wechsler said. “When we created Spotless, we were also developing the skin care line. Our goal has always been to reach as many people with acne as possible. This is for the person in Ohio who has no access to a clinician to take care of their acne, so they’re stuck with Amazon or the drugstore and makeup.

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”Unlike existing pimple treatments on the market, The Spot Gel doesn’t dry the skin, according to Wechsler. The active ingredient — 2 percent salicylic acid — is released slowly over time, preventing the area from drying up. The product is housed in a small tube with a ceramic tip that allows customers to gently apply the formula without touching their skin.

Clinical testing results showed that 91 percent of participants reported a 26 percent increase in skin hydration within one hour, while all subjects observed an improvement in pimple appearance within just four hours. Additionally, 100 percent of participants reported experiencing no stinging or irritation for 24 hours.

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“We weren’t going to release this unless it was excellent,” Wechsler said. “Everything is acne safe and all the ingredients are chosen by me. ”The full line, which will comprise face and body products, will also include green tea antioxidants like the pimple treatment. Wechsler’s second product is expected to drop next year.

“The Spot Gel is our hero product, though,” Wechsler said. “It’s the one that we wanted to release first because we think it’s going to help people with acne. We saw a real need in the market. ” Spotless, too, was motivated by a gap in the industry, particularly in fast treatments such as pimple shots.

With the help of her daughter Zoe, Wechsler opened the first Spotless location in 2025, offering walk-in consultations, $275; topical and oral prescriptions; pimple shots, $100; extractions, $100; and peels with 20 percent salicylic acid, $100. The duo inaugurated their second clinic in September, adding two exclusive offerings, a Vbeam laser that targets red marks and a Fraxel laser that helps reduce indented acne scars, to its service menu.

Dr. Amy Wechsler Skin Care will be sold in both Spotless clinics, 1053 Lexington Avenue and 31 East 11th Street in Manhattan, as well as direct-to-consumer.