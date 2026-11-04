Dr. Amy Acton Wins Ohio Governor Race, Ending GOP Tenure

Dr. Amy Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy to become Ohio's first female governor, overcoming massive spending and personal attacks in a historic election.

Dr. Amy Acton secured a decisive victory in the Ohio gubernatorial race on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Columbus. She defeated Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy to become the first Democrat to hold the office in twenty years. Acton also made history as the first woman ever elected to the state's highest political office.

Overcoming Massive Spending to Win

Acton won despite more than $100 million being spent against her by Republican opponents. Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire and former 2024 presidential candidate, backed his own campaign heavily. Elon Musk contributed at least $5 million to a political action committee aligned with Ramaswamy. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance also visited the state multiple times to support the Republican ticket. Acton, a former state health director, ran on issues of affordability and healthcare access. She connected with working- and middle-class voters by sharing her background as an Ohio native who experienced homelessness as a child.

Also read Democrat Amy Acton wins Ohio governor's race, defeating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy Campaigns And Defeats

Ramaswamy faced significant headwinds during the general election. His campaign aired advertisements highlighting that Acton's mother lost custody of her children decades ago. These attacks followed an indictment of Acton's stepfather for raping her as a child. Ramaswamy's path to the nomination was smoothed by current Governor Mike DeWine. DeWine appointed Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to the US Senate, removing a strong Republican contender. This decision left veteran Republicans like the state attorney general and treasurer scrambling. Ramaswamy struggled in the primary against Casey Putsch, a vehicle designer and YouTube personality. Putsch received nearly 18% of the Republican vote and later endorsed Acton. Ramaswamy remained in the race despite Putsch's attacks on his Hindu faith. The billionaire candidate expressed hope and reservations about the country's future during his concession speech.

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Acton Succeeds DeWine Without Elective Experience

Acton, age 60, will succeed Governor Mike DeWine when he retires after fifty years in politics. DeWine is term-limited and likely leaving elected office after the pandemic era. Acton enters the governor's mansion without prior elective experience. She served alongside DeWine and Husted during early pandemic broadcasts. The Ohio Democratic Party had written off the state during the Trump era. Acton's victory marks a significant shift for the party in this former swing state. She plans to unify the state and ignore no voter, regardless of their political affiliation. Acton capitalized on voter concerns about rising living costs and tariffs. She linked these economic pressures to the war in Iran and Trump's policies. Her campaign focused on how these issues affected average Ohioans. Ramaswamy's wealth was painted as a disconnect from struggling families. Acton's win restores Democratic power in Ohio after two decades of Republican control.