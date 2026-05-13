Dr Alex George Reveals He Came Close to Taking His Own Life 2 Years Ago

The former Love Islander and mental health advocate shares his story of a close call with suicide, how running and leaning on his friends helped him, and the hope he provides through mental health awareness week

Dr Alex George has revealed for the first time that he came close to taking his own life two years ago. He shared his candid advice in an Instagram post during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Reflecting on a 'dark place' in 2024, the former Love Islander and mental health activist said he ended up in a 'scary' state and was scared to stay. However, he was saved by a run and a phone call to his friend, Adam. He emphasized that mental health awareness week gives people hope and that there are better days ahead, no matter how dark the present may seem





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Dr Alex George Mental Health Awareness Week Suicide Running Help Hope

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