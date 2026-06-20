Dr Alex George Reveals Engagement to Mystery Girlfriend

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, whom he has not publicly revealed, during a romantic trip to Greece.

Dr Alex George has revealed the happy news that he is engaged. The former Love Island star, 35, popped the question to his girlfriend, whose name he has not publicly revealed, during a romantic trip to Greece this week.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he shared a carousel of pictures from his sunset proposal. He penned in the caption of his post: 'I found her. The ring… The moment… My forever.

' Alex was soon flooded with messages of congratulations from his friends and family in the comments. The star rose to fame after going on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018, however he failed to find a lasting romantic connection on the series. Dr Alex George is engaged!

Former Love Island star popped the question to his mystery girlfriend during a romantic trip to Greece this week Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he shared a carousel of pictures from his stunning sunset proposal After the show he stopped his A&E work and became a prominent mental health campaigner. Alex has never revealed the identity of his girlfriend and in previous posts on his page even covered her face with emojis to protect her identity.

His exes include Ibiza Weekender star Amelia Bath who he dated from 2018-2020 and Ellie Hecht who he was in a relationship with for around a year from June 2021. Dr Alex has always been open about his mental health struggles and lost his younger brother Llyr to suicide in 2020. Back in February of this year Dr Alex revealed he had been diagnosed with autism. He updated his Instagram followers, after previously sharing that he was undergoing the assessment.

Dr Alex said the news that he is autistic 'felt raw' and while it will take a while to process, it will help him to understand 'why I am the way I am'. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder , refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. He penned in the caption of his Instagram post: 'I found her.

The ring… The moment… My forever' The star rose to fame after going on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018, however he failed to find a lasting romantic connection on the series Read More Love Island star Dr Alex George reveals he's been diagnosed with autism: 'I feel unsteady but I can finally begin to understand why I am the way I am' The television personality was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in September 2022. Then last year, in 2025, he was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder .

Dr Alex wrote: 'I actually don't know where to start or how to even approach this, so I'm just going to say it. I am autistic.

' 'I was diagnosed recently after going through the in-depth assessment process. Sitting and reading the 300-odd-page report was the most surreal and strange experience of my life.

'I had to take some time to let it all sink in. The words"gosh I really do sound autistic" did come to my mind.

'I can't explain how weird it is to be able to understand what I never could see. I feel a little unnerved, confused and unsteady I guess. Not because I think it's a bad thing or even a good thing, it's just a lot, you know?

'My psychiatrist, who has encouraged me for a long time to be assessed said to me that I will only understand the value of the diagnosis when I go through the assessment process. And I get that now 100%.

'I can finally see and begin to understand why I am the way I am. 'I have all the pieces of the jigsaw at last. It only took 34 years.

' Dr Alex went on to say how he thinks the diagnosis will help with his relationships and for others to understand him. The reality star said certain routines he had in place like bringing a hair dyer everywhere he goes and missing out on social cues now make sense. He continued: 'There is so much to say and in time I will say more.

But right now I just wanted to get this weight off my shoulders, I feel as if I am keeping a secret. Because this page has always been about sharing my experiences in the hope someone out there doesn't feel alone.

After the show he stopped his A&E work and became a prominent mental health campaigner Dr Alex has always been open about his mental health struggles and lost his younger brother Llyr to suicide in 2020 'I am still figuring out what that means for me but right know I just wanted to let you know, I am autistic.

'Thank you for the doctors who looked after me, my family and loved ones who took part in a process that isn't easy for them at all. Especially my mam. I love you so much.

'This is still so raw and new to me. I have a lot to process so I do need time for this to sink in fully.

'I will leave you with this thought. 'The greatest gift we can give ourselves, is the gift of acceptance. And for that to happen, we need to know who we truly are.

' Dr Alex was flooded with supportive messages from his fans, who commended his bravery.

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