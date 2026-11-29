Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party doubled its local control after winning Taichung, while Beijing vowed to crush separatism and advance reunification amid domestic election results.

The Democratic Progressive Party significantly expanded its political footprint in Taiwan by doubling the number of cities and counties under its administrative control following recent local elections. This substantial gain was anchored by the party's decisive victory in Taichung, a major city previously held by the opposition Kuomintang. While the ruling party failed to capture the mayoral seat in the capital city of Taipei, the overall results marked a significant resurgence for the DPP across the island.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office responded to the election outcome with a stern statement on Sunday, asserting that the historical trend toward national reunification cannot be stopped. The office noted the results but emphasized that mainstream public opinion in Taiwan supports peace, development, and cooperation. It declared that regardless of changes in Taiwan's political landscape, the direction of cross-Strait relations remains fixed and the inevitability of reunification is absolute. Beijing pledged to continue cracking down on Taiwan independence separatist forces and opposing any external interference in the region.

Also read Taiwan holds elections to choose mayors and other local leaders as China looks on

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. However, Taiwan's government firmly rejects these territorial claims. The Chinese government continues to refuse diplomatic engagement with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, labeling him a separatist due to his stance that only the people of Taiwan can determine their future. Lai, who also serves as the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party, maintains that he rejects Beijing's claims and insists on self-determination for the island's residents.

The election campaign remained focused primarily on domestic concerns rather than geopolitical conflicts or cross-Strait tensions. Voters prioritized immediate issues such as water safety and school meals, which shaped the political discourse leading up to the ballot. The China issue did not feature prominently in the campaign trail, although Beijing relentlessly attacked the DPP's Taipei candidate, Puma Shen, during the run-up to the vote. Shen, who has been sanctioned by Beijing for alleged separatism, ultimately lost in Taipei but raised his national profile by attracting significant voter attention across the island.

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The loss of Taichung represents a major setback for the Kuomintang, which traditionally favors close ties with Beijing. Conversely, the DPP's performance signals a distinct shift in voter sentiment and growing support in central regions. Chiang Wan-an's victory in Taipei offers a potential platform for future presidential ambitions, though he currently appears focused on his mayoral duties. He gave no indication of interest in standing for president immediately, stating he is looking forward to serving as mayor for the coming four years.

Attention now turns to Taiwan's next presidential election in early 2028, a critical juncture for both major political parties. While Lai will almost certainly seek his second and constitutionally limited last term, the candidate for the main opposition party the Kuomintang remains unclear. KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April, told reporters there is a lot of work ahead, including preparations for the 2028 vote, though she offered no clues about the eventual nominee.

Puma Shen's unexpected popularity, despite his defeat in the KMT stronghold of Taipei, could set him up as one of the next generation of DPP leaders. Charles Lo, a professor at the Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, noted that the DPP gained promising political capital despite the loss in the capital city. He remarked that the party gained new stock by fielding Shen to fight an impossible battle, a strategy that successfully boosted the candidate's visibility across the entire island.