Two masked men allegedly stole parcels from a DPD van in Cranford on November 24. Police are investigating the daylight robbery in Hounslow, west London, where the driver was threatened but unharmed.

Police in Hounslow, west London, are investigating a daylight robbery that left a DPD delivery driver threatened and his van stripped of parcels on Tuesday morning. Two masked individuals allegedly jumped from a white Kia to steal goods from the back of the delivery vehicle in Sandringham Gardens, Cranford, at approximately 9:30 am.

Detail of the Cranford Parcel Theft

CCTV footage captures the precise moment the incident unfolded in front of witnesses. The video shows a DPD delivery driver opening the rear doors of his van in Sandringham Gardens, which is located opposite Cole Gardens, when a white Kia pulls up alongside. Two men dressed entirely in black clothing and wearing balaclavas emerge from the vehicle and approach the driver.

Also read Driver uses car to stop woman accused of killing father at Delaware shopping center

The suspects appear to exchange words with the driver, who is wearing a branded DPD jacket, before one of the men ushers him to the side. While the driver stands a few meters away, one accomplice rummages through the cargo area. He places several boxes into a large patterned bag while carelessly throwing other packages onto the pavement, demonstrating the aggressive nature of the alleged theft.

Police Investigation and Response

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that officers were called to the scene at 09:28 hrs on Tuesday, 24 November, following reports of a threatened delivery driver. The police statement emphasized that no injuries were reported to the victim during the altercation, but the incident was treated as a serious criminal matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enquiries are currently ongoing as detectives review the available evidence and witness accounts. A Met Police spokesman stated that no arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1785/24Nov to assist with their lines of inquiry.

Escaping the Scene in the White Kia

The suspects utilized a coordinated strategy to facilitate their escape from the housing estate. As one man gathered the stolen parcels, a third accomplice remained inside the white Kia, preparing to drive away. The vehicle began to reverse from its parked position just as an oncoming car approached the area.

The Kia then repositioned itself so that its rear was directly opposite the back of the DPD van. This tactical parking maneuver appears designed to shield the thieves and create a clear path for them to flee quickly after the robbery. An oncoming car rolled past the scene without stopping, highlighting the brazen nature of the crime in broad daylight.

Impact on Local Delivery Services

The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of delivery drivers in the Cranford area. DPD has been approached for comment regarding the safety protocols for staff operating in residential zones during peak periods. The footage shared on social media highlights the vulnerability of logistics workers who must disembark from their vehicles to complete deliveries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents in Hounslow are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near their homes. The Metropolitan Police continue to ask for public assistance in identifying the individuals seen in the CCTV footage. Anyone who was in the Sandringham Gardens area on the morning of Tuesday, 24 November, and observed the events, is encouraged to come forward to help bring the suspects to justice.