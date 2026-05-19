Dozens of Viruses Lurk in Office Dust: Study

A new study has found that office buildings can be full of viruses, with researchers uncovering dozens of viruses lurking in dust samples. The study highlights the importance of understanding the spread of diseases in communities and provides a new tool for tracking their spread.

Is your office making you sick? A new study suggests the answer might be yes, as scientists have uncovered dozens of viruses lurking in dust from buildings.

Researchers from Ohio State University collected dust samples from several buildings, including schools, university residence halls, and office buildings. Using state-of-the-art tools, they analyzed the samples for viruses. And worryingly, the results revealed 54 distinct bugs across the 27 dust samples. This includes SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19), influenza, norovirus, and Epstein-Barr virus





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Virus Office Buildings Dust Samples SARS-Cov-2 Influenza Norovirus Epstein-Barr Virus Buildings Tool Tracking

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