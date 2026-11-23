San Francisco garter snakes exist only in two Northern California counties and have been endangered since the 1960s.

For the first time, San Francisco garter snakes raised in captivity were released at selected sites in San Mateo County.was released into the wild by the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens earlier this month, marking the first successful release of San Francisco garter snakes raised in captivity.

Small, vibrantly colorful San Francisco garter snakes are found only in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. They first appeared on the endangered species list in 1967. The Trump administration rolled back the Endangered Species Act on Friday, slashing protections to the habitats of endangered species and paving the way for more drilling and mining. More than 130 additional baby snakes have been born at the zoo and are set to be released next year.

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“This is an extraordinary accomplishment for everyone who has worked for generations to protect this remarkable species,” said Karine Tokatlian, a biologist at the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. “This first release is an important step toward building healthy,Rochelle Stiles of the San Francisco Zoo prepares to release San Francisco garter snakes. Head-starting is a conservation strategy that involves raising baby animals in captivity while they are most vulnerable, and then releasing them into the wild after they have grown.

After the release, scientists closely monitor population sizes at the release area. A yellow-bellied sea snake recently washed ashore in Orange County — the first time the venomous serpent has been seen in California since 2018, according to social media video. The snakes also depend on unique habitats that have been fragmented by human development. The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department and other agencies are leading habitat restoration and protection efforts.

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The efforts also aim toThe snake became endangered because of factors including loss of prey and its habitat being broken up by human development.

“This effort illustrates what can be achieved when partners prioritize rigorous scientific research, genetic testing, habitat conservation, and specialized care,” said Justin Sloan, acting deputy field supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sacramento office. “It represents a significant step toward the recovery of the San Francisco garter snake. ”A California frog is on the brink of extinction.

Long Beach aquarium has a plan to save itThe head-starting program began in 2025 when biologists with the U.S. Geological Survey collected pregnant snakes from a healthy population in a preserve. The snakes were sent to the San Francisco Zoo, where they gave birth and were then released back into nature. After being raised at the zoo, the young snakes underwent genetic testing to determine the ideal release locations for genetic diversity.

They were distributed among several existing snake populations that were in need of more individuals.

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“For our team at the San Francisco Zoo, watching these snakes grow from newborns into healthy juveniles ready for release has been incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Rochelle Stiles, director of field conservation at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Commentary: I was lucky to see a baby elephant up close, but it’s time to rethink keeping these majestic animals in zoosCaroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation.

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