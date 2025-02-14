Dozens of Vehicles Pile Up on I-84 Near Multnomah Falls in Whiteout Conditions

A major pileup involving dozens of vehicles closed Westbound I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Oregon on Thursday due to whiteout winter weather conditions. Four people sustained minor injuries and an SUV caught fire, but no fatalities were reported.

Westbound Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls , Oregon , was closed on Thursday following a multi-vehicle pileup caused by severe winter weather conditions. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the incident occurred around 11:37 a.m. three miles west of Multnomah Falls , approximately 25 miles east of Portland. Initial reports indicated over 100 vehicles were involved, but ODOT later clarified that the number was between 20 and 30.

High winds, snow, and ice hampered the assessment of the situation, as stated by ODOT spokesperson Ryan McCrary. The Oregon State Police responded to eight separate crashes in the area and transported four individuals to hospitals with minor injuries. The pileup occurred during a whiteout, with an SUV catching fire but its occupants escaping unharmed. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous injuries and individuals trapped in their vehicles. However, Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy confirmed no fatalities. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the affected region, utilize alternate routes, and anticipate significant delays. The MCSO reported an SUV burst into flames during the pileup, which involved an estimated 100 cars, trucks, and semi-trucks. While injuries were reported, the extent remained unspecified. Officials extended a state of emergency for Multnomah County through at least Friday, opening eight emergency shelters that accommodated 489 individuals on Wednesday night. Freezing rain and snow contributed to the pileup, with wind chill temperatures potentially falling to 10 degrees in Portland. The National Weather Service predicted up to 3 inches of snow with wind gusts reaching 45 mph in Northwestern Oregon, including Portland.In southern Washington state, six individuals sustained injuries in multiple crashes on Interstate 5 near the Cowlitz River, according to state patrol spokesperson Will Finn





