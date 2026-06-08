Dozens of Sports Cars Towed After Large Car Meetup in Los Angeles River

Over 100 sports cars and motorcycles gathered for a car meetup in the Los Angeles River in Cypress Park on Sunday evening. LAPD officers arrived, citing trespassing, and began towing vehicles and issuing citations. Drivers claimed they were unaware of the trespassing signs and were not engaging in illegal activity. The incident resulted in dozens of vehicles being towed, with some attendees handcuffed but no arrests reported.

Dozens of sports cars were towed from the Los Angeles River in the Cypress Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. It's unclear exactly when the incident took place, but aerial footage from around 7:20 p.m. showed a large gathering of vehicles in the riverbed near San Fernando Road .

Other vehicles were seen being driven from the riverbed in a single-file line, where some were loaded onto tow trucks. Some of the more than 100 cars that had gathered in the LA River for a car meetup on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Drivers who had gathered in the area told CBS LA that they were there for a car meetup, and that just over 100 vehicles were there when LAPD officers unexpectedly arrived to tell them they were trespassing.

"There's a trespassing sign that's really small, you can't read it," said Alexander Pimienta, one of the many drivers who were in attendance at the gathering. "We weren't doing anything illegal, we weren't doing anything stupid. ... They towed my motorcycle, they're towing trucks, they're towing over 50 cars.

" Other video from the scene showed officers handing out what appeared to be citations or tickets, while some of the drivers were put in handcuffs. No arrests have yet been reported. CBS LA has reached out to LAPD officials for more information on the ordeal, but has not yet heard back. Power outages expected for hours after crash brings down lines in Lewisville, 1 hurt, police say





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Los Angeles River Car Meetup Towing LAPD Trespassing CBS LA Sports Cars Motorcycles Cypress Park San Fernando Road

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