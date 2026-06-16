Dozens of Shopping Carts Found Stuck in San Francisco Bay

A mysterious phenomenon has been observed in the San Francisco Bay, with dozens of shopping carts found stuck in a marsh along the bay. Residents are puzzled as to how they got there, and local authorities are working to clean up the area.

Dozens of apparent shopping carts are stuck in a marsh along the San Francisco Bay , leaving residents puzzled as to how they got there. The San Francisco Bay Trail in South San Francisco curves around the mouth of the Colma Creek marsh, a popular walking and running trail.

Local residents, including those who work for a nearby garbage company, have never seen anything like this before. They initially mistook the debris for rocks, but upon closer inspection, they realized it was shopping carts. Save the Bay representative Josh Quigley said that there's not just one or two, but dozens of them spanning the Colma Creek marsh adjacent to the bay.

Quigley, who is the Senior Policy Manager for Save the Bay, an environmental nonprofit founded in 1961 to stop excessive filling of the San Francisco Bay, expressed concern over the bay being treated as a dumping ground. The San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board has been contacted to further investigate and clean up the area.

A nearby Costco Business Center has been ruled out as the source of the shopping carts, with the company stating that they regularly walk and clean the trail





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San Francisco Bay Shopping Carts Colma Creek Marsh Save The Bay Environmental Pollution

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