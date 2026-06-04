Dozens of ships from over 20 countries sailing to NYC for America's 250th: 'Fleet Week times 100'

Tall ships from around the world will anchor in the Port of New Jersey and New York for Sail4th 250.

In weeks, tall ships from around the world will anchor in the New York City area to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Sail4th 250To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Sail4th 250 organizers built upon previous celebrations, like the 1976 bicentennial and the millennium celebration in 2000.

They said this event plan was drawn up just like any nautical map, except instead of parchment paper, a cocktail napkin was used.

"A group of us first came together in January of 2020, and literally wrote out on a cocktail napkin how the parade was going to go and how the ships were going to move from port to port," said Sail4th 250 President and Vice Chair Chris O'Brien. Sail4th 250 schedule for parade of ships"Smaller vessels that are gonna come from Hell Gate up on the upper portion of Manhattan down the East River, right past the Seaport here.

So the Seaport's Pier 16 will be a perfect spot for people to see that parade," said Captain Jonathan Boulware, president and CEO of the South Street Seaport Museum. On July 4, the International Naval Review will have more than 40 allied and U.S. naval vessels lined up and anchored in the Hudson River. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly overhead.

The International Parade of Sail begins at 9:30 a.m. "This is the world's maritime coming to the world's greatest maritime city," Boulware said.

"This is still one of the busiest ports in the western hemisphere. " Twenty-six Class A tall ships, along with the Class B ships, will sail from under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle will be leading the way, as always. The Eagle is a sister ship to ones sailing in from Romania, Portugal and Germany.

"After this event, they're going to race from here to Boston and they haven't raced since the bicentennial, and Germany holds the cup. So, it's a big competition," O'Brien said.

"It's that feeling of American pride, brotherhood, sisterhood of the sea and welcoming the fleets from around the world. It's really a coming together moment," O'Brien said. Following the parade, there will be a spectacular fireworks display. We're told no matter where you're watching, there won't be a bad seat in the house.

There will be free access to visiting tall ships in and around New York Harbor. Just make sure to wear closed-toe shoes. Fans flood Minneapolis for Prince's 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life





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