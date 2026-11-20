Dozens of homes have been flooded and sewer systems disrupted after a water main break in Riverton on Thursday.

RIVERTON, Utah — Dozens of homes have been flooded and sewer systems disrupted after a water main break in Riverton on Thursday. The water main break was first reported Thursday morning in the neighborhood near 13250 South and 2100 West.

Approximately 30 homes have been impacted by the flooding, according to the city, which has sent water into residential basements.

Also read Surprise ICE summonses to dozens of Philly immigrants ‘causing a lot of panic’

"There’s just this brown water running out of the wall, and then everything started overflowing," said resident Travis Swenson. "So I come out here, and there was a river running down the road. ” Disaster restoration companies are on site assisting with damage assessment, and city officials are on scene to work with homeowners dealing with flooding. The flooding also washed gravel into sewer lines, impacting the overall system.

Advertisement

The extent of the sewer damage has not been released. City officials expect water service to be restored by 5 p.m. Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story Recent Salt Lake County Stories