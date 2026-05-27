Dozens of musicians kick off International Trumpet Guild Conference at Parcel 5

Rochester, N.Y. Music filled the air at Parcel 5 Tuesday evening.100 musicians with the International Trumpet Guild turned the space into a concert hall to mar

Musicians kick off the International Trumpet Guild Conference in Rochester with a performance at Parcel 5, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. 100 musicians with the International Trumpet Guild turned the space into a concert hall to mark the start of its 50th anniversary conference.

The Eastman School of Music is hosting the conference through Sunday, bringing together more than 1,500 artists from across the globe.

"So many things in my career would never have happened without the trumpet guild, with some of the events they've sponsored," explained Terry Everson, the conductor of the ensemble. "It has always been a joy to gather with a lot of colleagues, students. Some people, there's at least one person here, that was here they very first conference that I was as well, long ago, so, it's a special gathering.

" "It's a terrific way to get the community of trumpet players worldwide together every year in one location," said composer Erik Morales. Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with Senior Fellow in Pediatrics at IMA, Dr. Katherine Welch. Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with former White House economic advisor Steve Moore. President Trump has endorsed Rep.

Byron Donalds in the Florida gubernatorial GOP primary race. A family friend who set up a GoFundMe called Bernal "one of the best people I have ever met.

"Rochester, N.Y. Music filled the air at Parcel 5 Tuesday evening.100 musicians with the International Trumpet Guild turned the space into a concert hall to mar





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