Dozens of migrants dead, scores rescued from boats trying to reach Greek island of Crete and Spain, authorities say

Dozens of migrants trying to reach the Greek island of Crete or Spain died on boats and scores were rescued as the steady stream of such migrants showed no signs of diminishing, authorities said.

Greek authorities recovered 13 bodies from a boat carrying migrants found sailing south of the Greek island of Crete early Monday, while one of 18 other people rescued from the same vessel was later confirmed dead at a health center in Crete, the coast guard said.

There was no immediate information available on the identities or nationalities of those on board or what had caused the deaths of the 14 people. Hellenic coast guard members transferring bodies of migrants, recovered from a boat off the island along with survivors, at the port of Agia Galini on the Greek island of Crete on Nov. 9, 2026.

Also read Crete Boat Tragedy: 12 Bodies Recovered as Death Toll Hits 20

In addition, French news agency AFP reports that eight bodies were found on a second boat off Crete and about 28 survivors from that boat, all Sudanese nationals, were picked up by another boat sailing nearby, then transferred to a police vessel and taken to Crete, authorities said Sunday. Maritime police had launched an emergency rescue late Saturday after a boat issued an alarm signal, with strong winds making sea conditions difficult, the coast guard said.

Two Sudanese citizens, one of them 16, were arrested after being identified by the survivors as suspected people smugglers, authorities said. Separately, the coast guard said more than 180 other people were found on three other boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Crete on Monday morning, the latest in what has been a steady number of boats traveling from Libya to Greece. The crossing has become one of the main migrant routes to Europe.

Advertisement

Another three boats - one carrying about 47 people, another with about 40 people on board and a third with around 100 people on board - were also found sailing south of Crete. All three were spotted by aircraft or drones from the European Union's border agency Frontex. Those on board the three boats were due to be taken to Crete, the coast guard said.

Greece is one of the main entry points into the 27-nation EU for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In recent months, thousands have been making the perilous sea crossing from North Africa, usually from Libya to Crete. Others make the far shorter but often equally dangerous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, often in unseaworthy inflatable dinghies or other small boats.

Last month, 12 people, including an infant, died when the two boats they were traveling in from Turkey to the islands of Lesbos and Samos capsized. Frontex said in October that the eastern Mediterranean was the busiest route for migrants attempting to enter the EU, although irregular border crossings into the bloc were down by a third so far this year.

The agency said that around 31,800 crossings were recorded in the first three quarters of 2026, a fall of 15% compared with the same period last year. The corridor from Libya to Crete was the busiest section on the route, ahead of the eastern Aegean islands and the land border with Turkey.

Advertisement

The death toll from the capsize off Senegal of a boat carrying migrants rose to 39 following the discovery of more bodies on Monday, the country's emergency services said. The boat, which left Saint-Louis in northern Senegal and was headed to the Spanish coast, overturned on Sunday, offshore from the town of Kébémer, north of the capital Dakar. The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 21 people had died and rescuers were looking for possible survivors.

It did not say how many people were on the boat, but several passengers are still believed to be missing. The boat was following a well-traveled migration route for thousands of young Senegalese seeking better economic conditions. They travel on uncovered wooden canoes for around 800 miles on the Atlantic Ocean to reach Europe.

Young people face high unemployment and poverty as the country struggles with an economic crisis.1 dead, at least a dozen hurt after car strikes cyclists in North Carolina