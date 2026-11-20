The call originally came in around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of South Pine Grove Street in Bethel Township, out of concern that a building on the property was on fire.

The call originally came in around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of South Pine Grove Street in Bethel Township, out of concern that a building on the property was on fire.

Dozens of fire and emergency crews were called to an early morning fire that was reported to be spreading in Lebanon County, according to emergency dispatchers. The call originally came in around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of South Pine Grove Street in Bethel Township, out of concern that a building on the property was on fire. The fire began spreading, and dispatch confirmed that firefighters began attacking the flames.

Also read Fire crews work to put out semi on fire in Lancaster County: dispatch

Dispatch said most of the calls shown on online records were for assistance with traffic control as efforts to contain the blaze continued. Township proposes increasing property taxes by over 80% in new budget Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

Advertisement

"2 drivers injured in crash, 1 arrested for DUI in Adams CountyHershey selling chocolate bars for 5 cents on release date of movieAn 11-year-old Ohio girl was ordered to spend at least seven years in the juvenile justice system for her role in a brutal sexual assault on a 5-year-old girl, according to reports. About 2% of registered Democrats said they would support Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in a potential 2028 presidential run, according to new poll results released Thursday.