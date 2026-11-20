Wednesday was the deadline for many CBS News employees to accept buyout offers from Skydance, which recently merged Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

– most drastically hitting the foreign desks in what one staffer called an “extinction level event,” according to a report. Producers, editors, managers and operational staff are calling it quits in departments across the network, including “60 Minutes,” “CBS Evening News” and the Washington and London bureaus, the Status newsletter reported Friday.

Less than 10% of the CBS News employees who were offered voluntary buyout packages accepted them – a smaller percentage than the average across other Skydance divisions, which were also offered buyouts, a source familiar with the matter told The Post. CBS News boss Bari Weiss speaks with Erika Kirk during a town hall event on Dec. 13 in New York City.

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At CBS News, it appears no part of the network was hit harder than its London bureau, where more than two dozen staffers opted to accept the buyouts – a painful downsizing for the desk, according to the report. Wednesday was the deadline for many CBS News employees to accept buyout offers from Skydance, the David Ellison-led giant that recentlyand pledged to cut $6 billion in annual costs within three years.

During the network’s regular editorial meeting on Wednesday morning, CBS News foreign chief Shayndi Raice encouraged those still weighing their options to reach out with any questions – appearing emotional as she spoke, according to Status. The London departures include a majority of the bureau’s producers; several operational staffers, including head of finance David Magness; and Pete Gow, a veteran “CBS Mornings” producer who has been with the network for more than 20 years, the report said.

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Gow’s exit in particular dealt a blow to company morale — he was effectively the bureau’s de facto chief, handling much of the department’s daily logistics after CBS News boss Bari Weiss forced out former bureau chief Claire Day, according to the report. London staffers decided to take the cash and run for a mix of reasons, potentially because they were offered very generous buyout packages due to the UK’s labor laws, a source told The Post.

Advertisement Staffers abroad are also growing anxious that once Skydance merges CNN and CBS News, CNN’s more dominant international coverage could squash staffing at their CBS counterparts, the source said. There’s also widespread disdain in the London bureau for Raice, according to Status, which did not elaborate.

At “60 Minutes” in New York, more than a dozen workers opted to take the buyout offers, though that’s a small fraction of the overall staff and includes no major anchors or reporters, according to the report. CBS via Getty ImagesSeveral staffers at CBS News’ “Evening News” and “CBS Mornings” are also reportedly hitting the doors, as well as some in Washington – though it’s unclear exactly how many in these departments decided to take the offers.

, after CBS News slashed 6% of its workforce in March. Weiss then purged top talent at “60 Minutes” – including Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega – and brought on new hires, like New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

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Meanwhile, at CNN, some top managers in the New York bureau have accepted buyouts, with one insider describing it as a “brain and production drain,” according to Status. The offers were first sent out to employees on Oct. 26, less than three weeks after Paramount Skydance closed its $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a memo obtained by The Post, Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz said the exit packages were being offered so workers who don’t see a future at the company can leave.

“As we bring our teams together, we recognize that not everyone will see their future here, and we respect that,” the executives wrote. Staffers who accept the buyout offers are scheduled to leave Dec. 4, just weeks before Christmas. It follows Skydance’s $80 billion-plus debt buildup as it formed a mammoth Hollywood conglomerate including CBS, CNN, HBO and Paramount.

CBS News boss Bari Weiss speaks with Erika Kirk during a town hall event on Dec. 13 in New York City. Christopher SadowskiCBS via Getty Images