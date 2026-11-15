Dozens of artists reflect on the relationship between people and nature in new exhibition

“Flora, Fauna and Fable” opens Monday at San Diego Mesa College art gallery, curated by the school’s museum studies class, and featuring the work of 90 local artists.

San Diego, California – Artist Irene Abraham inside her home studio in Leucadia on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Abraham is one of the featured artists in the upcoming exhibit “Flora, Fauna and Fable” at San Diego Mesa College.

was a research biologist, earning a doctorate in zoology and doing her post-doc work at Yale University. A very visual person, she’d always been interested in art — taking the Chicago L train as an 11-year-old from the north side to attend art classes at The Art Institute of Chicago — and decided to retire from her life as a scientist in 2001 and get her master’s degree in visual arts.

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“When I studied biology, it was very much a visual thing. You were looking at things under the microscope, and everything looked so fantastic to me, under the microscope. So, I think that the visual aspects of biology really appealed to me,” she said of her previous career, which included working in cancer research for the National Institutes of Health.

“I was always interested in art and always did it on the side, did side projects for a long time … I would describe myself as a painter. I do a lot of work that is abstract, sometimes it has representational elements in it. I’ve also done a lot of work with information systems, like maps and puzzles. I’ve done some sculptures, too.

” You can see the merging of her interests in art and science in “Prophecy,” her 2019 painting and collage included in the upcoming group exhibition,at the San Diego Mesa College art gallery Monday through Dec. 16. The show, curated by the school’s museum studies class, features the work of 90 local artists exploring the relationship between people and the plants and animals we share the planet with.

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Abraham, 79, lives in Encinitas with her husband, Gabriel Vogeli, and took some time to talk about her research on crows for “Prophecy,” and how science helped her understand the world around her. Your piece in the “Flora, Fauna and Fable” exhibition features a crow as a symbol of environmental awareness and the connections between ecosystems.

Can you describe what this piece looks like? And, the inspiration for this work? I’m very concerned about climate, so the picture is kind of long. It’s about 30 inches by 60 inches, and it’s on paper and acrylic with collage.

It’s a picture of a building and a bridge; it sort of looks like the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park. Then, there’s a crow on top of it, and there’s a flood, a lot of water underneath the building. On the bottom are landscape elements inspired by looking at Chinese landscape drawings.

I just added the collage elements at the end because I wanted to give a little extra element in addition to the painting, so there are some strips that are cut-outs of maps. That just seemed to add another element to it.

I’ve started to do a lot of paintings that have to do with water and flooding because of living near the ocean, we’re very concerned with sea levels rising and the terrible problems that are going to ensue from that. So, I guess my inspiration was climate change, but also thinking about a number of years that climate warming has been predicted and it’s like nobody is listening.

The crow has been used a lot in mythology and a lot of different cultures as a prophet figure. I’m also very interested in animals and animal intelligence, and the things that animals know and can detect before humans can — changes in the weather, and just different changes that they can detect before humans can.

Birds are quite intelligent and can do a lot of things, so that’s why I used the crow, I thought of it as a crow.

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“Prophecy” is a painting and collage by artist Irene Abraham, whose work is part of the group exhibition “Flora, Fauna, and Fable,” reflecting the relationship between people, plants and animals, at San Diego Mesa College art gallery Nov. 16 to Dec. 16. There are crows in my neighborhood. I walk my dog every morning, and there’s a lot of crows that seem to be watching us.

After reading about crows, I realized, “Yeah, they probably know who we are” because crows can identify people and they probably know the routine of everybody, of all of the dog walkers in the neighborhood. I had read a lot about crows and their intelligence, and the fact that birds are changing their habits because of global warming.

A lot of them are moving further north, and they’re changing their breeding locations, so I just thought they were a good avatar and a symbol for climate change. I think the crows are just very, very intelligent animals. If animals could talk to us, they would probably say, “Hey, humans, when are you gonna get it together and really take these warnings to heart?

” I remember learning about global warming in the ’70s, and that’s a long time ago, and it just seems that all the information from scientists has not really had an effect on our own policies to mitigate climate change. The gallery says that “…this artful compilation invites viewers to reflect on humanity’s relationship with nature and the enduring stories that help us understand the living world around us.

” What kinds of stories have you come across that have helped you understand the world around you? I think studying science is probably the major thing that has helped me understand the world and the intelligence of animals. I started out studying fruit flies, and just understanding the complexity of the tiniest organism, I think, gives you a different perspective on life.

Humans are big compared to fruit flies, but fruit flies are very complicated little critters, just the fact that they start out as the egg to the larvae. And the larvae, when it pupates, its whole body has to get completely reorganized and the resulting fly looks totally different from the larvae. How this happens, the genes that are involved, and the whole process is so complicated and fascinating.

There’s been such an increase in understanding of it because of the genetic revolution, it makes you think about humans and how complicated we are. You get up in the morning and everything seems to be working OK for most of us, most of the time, and that’s just such an amazing thing.