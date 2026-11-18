The Army's 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart offered a four-day pass to play Grand Theft Auto VI as a reenlistment incentive, and 43 of 130 eligible soldiers took the deal.

The U.S. Army has turned to one of the year's most anticipated video games to get soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, talking about reenlisting. The offer was a four-day pass to play Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches Thursday.

The Army said 43 of the 130 eligible soldiers in the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion chose the perk when they reenlisted for two to six more years. Grand Theft Auto VI had already brought in an estimated $1.65 billion from more than 17 million preorders by Wednesday.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches After 13-Year Wait, Starting With New Zealand Players

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Details

Rockstar says the game unlocks at midnight local time Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Hours before the U.S. launch, PlayStation warned that a network disruption could make it difficult for some players to launch games or access online features. Its status page showed the issue was resolved by 2:30 p.m. ET, Axios reported. Sgt.

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Jamire Smith, a combat engineer who signed up for six more years in the Army and took the four-day pass, told Task & Purpose he was ready for the game. I'm all campaign. I'm all about the heist, Smith said. I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it, he joked.

Smith said he had been close to leaving the Army before leaders in his company and battalion showed him they still needed his skills. He qualified for a roughly 60,000 dollar reenlistment bonus after training to drive heavy breaching vehicles, the outlet reported. The battalion offered the pass from Aug. 1 through Nov. 14.

The Army said the time off came on top of standard reenlistment incentives, which can include cash bonuses or a choice of duty station depending on a soldier's eligibility and the Army's needs. Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, the battalion's career counselor, called the perk an eye grabber. She pitched it to her commander after hearing Sgt.

Career Counselor Proposes Video Game Incentive

Maj. Celeste R. Spencer, a senior Army career counselor, float the idea. The commander had played Grand Theft Auto 2 and backed the idea, Wolfer told the outlet. Wolfer said the battalion had gone about eight months without a career counselor before she arrived, and she wanted soldiers nearing a decision about reenlisting to know whom to talk to about their options.

Wolfer, a gamer herself, went to basic training the same week Grand Theft Auto 5 came out. Staff Sgt. Floyd Maxwell, a network systems and communications specialist, signed up for three more years. He told the outlet his father, who died a few months ago, had encouraged him to make a career of the Army.

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He said the battalion had also given him a sense of family. The Army said the excitement from this incentive has sparked positive conversations amongst Soldiers to discuss the continuation of their service in the Army. The service said it recognized the 3rd Infantry Division as its top division for retention in 2025. The game has an Army connection of its own.

In Game Character Connects To Military Service

One of its main characters, Jason Duval, served in the Army before going to work for drug runners in the Florida Keys, according to Rockstar Games. Wolfer had a suggestion for the studio, too. She wants it to put Rocky the Bulldog, the 3rd Infantry Division's mascot, in the game. The reenlistment offer comes as the Army has pushed to meet its recruiting and retention goals.

The service announced earlier this year that it hit its 2026 recruiting goals four months early. For the soldiers at Fort Stewart, the four-day pass added a cultural perk to the standard mix of bonuses and duty station choices. Smith said the bonus and the attention from his leaders helped persuade him to stay. Maxwell said the battalion's sense of family played a role in his decision to add three years.

The Army said the response shows soldiers are talking about their futures, even if the conversation starts with a video game.