Rescue teams in West Java battle floodwaters at an illegal gold mine in Bogor after a landslide collapse, with at least 16 miners unaccounted for in one shaft.

Authorities in Indonesia have launched a massive rescue operation after a partial collapse and severe flooding trapped dozens of people inside an illegal gold mine in West Java. The disaster struck on Tuesday evening in the Ciguha area of Bogor regency, where a sudden landslide triggered the incident and inundated the mine shafts with dangerous amounts of water. Local media confirmed the development on Wednesday, highlighting the urgent efforts by multiple rescue teams to search the site and pump out the accumulating floodwaters.

The mine partially collapsed due to the landslide impact, leading to significant flooding that has severely complicated efforts to locate the missing workers. Preliminary information gathered by investigators suggests that the miners were working in two separate shafts at the time of the disaster. One group, comprising exactly sixteen people, was identified as being trapped in the first shaft. The number of miners in the second shaft remains unknown, adding to the uncertainty and difficulty of the rescue mission.

Also read Dozens arrested in San Francisco retail theft crackdown, police say

Multiple rescue teams are currently active at the site, focusing intensely on pumping water from the mine shafts to lower the water level enough to conduct a thorough search. However, officials warn that the operation could take considerable time to complete as the floodwaters have yet to recede. This prolonged delay poses a significant hazard to both the trapped miners and the rescue personnel attempting to reach them in the unstable environment.

The illegal nature of the mine also presents unique logistical challenges for the rescue teams, as the infrastructure may not meet standard safety or operational requirements. The lack of regulated access points and structural integrity checks means that every meter of progress is slow and dangerous. Authorities are working against the clock to stabilize the area before the water levels drop enough to allow for a safe entry into the flooded tunnels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has highlighted the ongoing dangers associated with illegal mining operations in Indonesia, particularly in regions like West Java where enforcement can be difficult. The collapse in Bogor regency serves as a stark reminder of the volatile conditions in the country's mining sector. The involvement of illegal miners adds a layer of complexity to the accountability and safety standards of the site, as these operations often ignore basic safety protocols.

The number of missing miners remains unclear, with the total count dependent on the confirmation of those in the second shaft. As water pumping continues, authorities are expected to provide further updates on the status of the trapped individuals. The outcome of the rescue operation will depend entirely on the rate of water removal and the structural integrity of the remaining mine shafts, leaving families and officials in a state of anxious anticipation.