Dozens cited as Murrieta police crackdown on e-bike gathering

Police also impounded seven e-bikes, recovered a stolen e-bike and contacted the parents of riders who were gathered at the social media-planned event at Cole Canyon Park.

More than two dozen citations were issued and seven e-bikes were impounded when Murrieta Police Department officers cracked down on a"Ride Out" event at Cole Canyon Park on Friday.

, officers said that an"enforcement and education operation" was conducted at the park, located at 38230 Murrieta Creek Drive, after learning of a social media-planned event for e-bicyclists. During the operation, officers issued 25 citations, impounded seven e-bikes and recovered one stolen e-bike, according to the release, which also noted that officers"contacted riders and their parents and provided education on lawful operation, rider responsibilities, and safe conduct around pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

"Officers said that similar gatherings often consist of up to 40 middle and high-school-aged riders who meet at a local park or business to"engage in behaviors that commonly violate multiple California Vehicle Code sections and city provisions, including conduct that places the riders and the public at risk. " The release said that Murrieta PD has responded to approximately 1,300 calls for service and complaints from the community regarding e-bikes in the last two years.

Since then, there have been 78 traffic collisions involving e-bicyclists, resulting in one death and 75 injuries.

"The safety of our residents remains one of the City Council's highest priorities," said a statement from Murrieta Mayor Jon Levell. "The types of bikes that our officers impounded are not street legal. We want young riders to enjoy the benefits of e-bikes, but they must do so responsibly and within the law. This operation demonstrates that unsafe and unlawful e-bike behavior will not be tolerated in Murrieta.

" During a city council meeting last week, council members offered clear directions on how city leaders can be more aggressive in enforcing laws while expanding education on e-bike safety. "The Murrieta Police Department and Murrieta City Council share the same goal: to aggressively address this issue through a three-pronged approach of education, rider and parent accountability, and enhanced community awareness, while also identifying and lobbying for stronger state and county legislation," the release said.

A Murrieta PD officer with several juveniles during an e-bike crackdown at Cole Canyon Park on Friday, June 5, 2026. Riverside County is just one of several Southern California regions dealing with an influx of e-bike-related incidents in recent months. Last year, the Riverside County District Attorneyafter her 14-year-old son allegedly crashed into an 81-year-old man, causing critical injuries that resulted in his death.

The decision came about a month after the Newport Mesa Unified School Districtfor all elementary and middle school students, while imposing stricter rules for high schoolers. Earlier in the year, an Orange County





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harriette Cole: My boyfriend insists that driving is part of his role as the manI wanted to take the wheel for the day, and now he’s not talking to me.

Read more »

Karen Read sues the police agencies that investigated her Boston police boyfriend's deathThe complain argues that Karen Read’s acquittal on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Officer John O’Keefe exposed systemic failures within state and local law enforcement. The lawsuit devotes significant attention to former State Trooper Michael Proctor and former Canton police Sgt.

Read more »

Atlantic City police shooting: Man shot 2 police officers before being killed, NJ AG saysThe New Jersey Attorney General's Office says the man killed fired shots at police before being shot and killed in the encounter with officers.

Read more »

Harriette Cole: My friend’s parents want me to talk her out of ‘shameful’ artPlus: My grandmother tries to manipulate us with lies and gossip.

Read more »