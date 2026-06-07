Dozens arrested outside Madison Square Garden after Knicks Game 2 win

An NBA Finals watch party outside Madison Square Garden Friday night ended with 26 arrests, including one person who police said punched one officer before biting another. CNN’s Gloria Pazmino reports.

An NBA Finals watch party outside Madison Square Garden Friday night ended with 26 arrests, including one person who police said punched one officer before biting another.

CNN’s Gloria Pazmino reports. CNN’s Gloria Pazmino reports. Maine Senate Democratic candidate Graham Platner addressed his recent string of controversies on Friday night during a rally in Bar Harbor alongside progressive California Rep.

Ro Khanna ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. What to expect from Pope Leo's trip to Spain Pope Leo has arrived in Spain for a visit where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics. CNN’s Christopher Lamb reports. Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2.

The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith. Brendan Banfield, the Virginia man convicted of killing his wife and a stranger as part of an elaborate plot with the family’s au pair, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew. The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, a teen accused of killing Austin Metcalf in April 2025 is underway.

Both were 17-years-old at the time when Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. CNN’s Laura Coates breaks down the case. Israel secretly deployed military forces across the Middle East during the war with Iran, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN. CNN's Oren Liebermann explains where troops were positioned, and what purpose they served.

In a rare and exclusive interview, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun tells CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that he will do"whatever it takes to save the country,” and says it’s time for Israel and Hezbollah to “sit and talk. ”





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