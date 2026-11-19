Federal prosecutors charge thirteen men with orchestrating a $22 million cargo theft ring targeting trains at the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, stealing shoes and power tools.

More than a dozen individuals face federal charges this Thursday for orchestrating a massive cargo theft operation that netted over $22 million in stolen goods. The indictment, unsealed on Thursday in Los Angeles, details a sophisticated criminal enterprise that targeted major retailers by intercepting trains carrying high-value merchandise. Authorities state the group exploited the busiest ports in the United States to facilitate their illegal supply chain.

Port Cargo Theft Mechanism and Scale

The federal investigation reveals that the organized group specifically targeted more than three dozen trains arriving at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. These ports serve as critical entry points for hundreds of millions of dollars in shipments daily, making them lucrative targets for large-scale theft. The stolen inventory included popular consumer goods such as Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, and various power tools imported from international markets.

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Operational Tactics Used by Suspects

According to the indictment, the men would disable trains at predetermined locations by busting the brakes to halt the cars. Once the trains were stopped, the crew offloaded the goods onto waiting trucks for immediate removal. This relatively low-tech robbery method has drawn significant attention from major retailers, including Amazon, as train shunting goods to stores across the country has become a prominent vector for loss.

Digital Evidence and Social Media Behavior

Investigators uncovered extensive digital evidence showing the men sharing photos and videos in group chats. The media depicted the suspects busting into hulking train cars, posing with wads of cash, and displaying stolen merchandise. Some posts featured AI-generated images captioned "Los Trenes," which translates to "the trains" in Spanish, showing men throwing boxes of shoes into cars as police helicopters descended overhead.

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Legal Charges and Prosecution Stance

The thirteen indicted men face charges of conspiracy and theft of interstate railroad cargo. Two individuals were additionally charged with violence against railroad carriers. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli described the scale of the theft as staggering and vowed to prosecute any future efforts to steal such merchandise. The charges underscore the federal commitment to dismantling organized crime rings operating within U.S. infrastructure.

Impact on Retail and Future Implications

The resale of the stolen goods to an unnamed company highlights the downstream economic impact of such crimes. This operation illustrates the vulnerabilities in the intermodal transportation system that connects international ports to domestic consumers. The indictment serves as a warning to other potential actors, as federal authorities continue to monitor and disrupt similar theft networks targeting critical logistics hubs.