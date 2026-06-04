Doyon says North Slope rig cleanup enters final monitoring stage

Crews will monitor the impacted area through the summer to determine whether additional cleanup is needed.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - Doyon Drilling LLC says cleanup work at the site of a toppled North Slope rig has entered its final stage, with crews now focused on containment and monitoring through the summer.

In an update, the company said shore seal boom has been installed around the impacted area to keep contamination from spreading and to prevent clean snowmelt from entering the site. Doyon said limited sheen has been observed inside the containment area, but none has moved beyond the boom. Crews have placed sorbent boom and pads to recover the sheen, though the company said only trace amounts have been collected because it is thin and limited.

Doyon said additional sampling and assessment work is planned this summer to determine whether more cleanup or recovery work is needed. Wildlife hazing equipment remains in place under a spring response plan, and a summer wildlife plan is being developed to account for seasonal changes. Product recovery ended in late April, with heavy equipment removed from the site. Doyon said crews recovered about 5,565 gallons of spilled product, exceeding the initial estimated spill volume of 4,735 gallons.

The company said that does not mean the spill was larger than first reported, but instead reflects changes in product density during flushing and recovery work, including temperature changes and residual water. Crews also previously removed 41 gallons of unspilled ethylene glycol from the rig’s coolant system, Doyon said. The incident happened Jan. 23, when the Doyon 26 drilling rig toppled while traveling on an ice road on the western North Slope.

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