Downtown Phoenix parking: Drivers risk fines as city responds to broken meters

Drivers looking for weekend parking in downtown Phoenix are encountering broken meters. City officials say code rules still apply and crews are working to replace meter batteries.

Broken parking meters across downtown Phoenix are causing confusion for drivers trying to pay for parking. City of Phoenix code dictates that drivers must pay regardless of meter malfunctions, and those who risk parking at broken meters may face fines.

Street transportation staff are actively replacing affected meter batteries during routine maintenance, and the city advises reporting issues by phone or email. Imagine heading downtown to kick off the weekend and finding yourself at a meter that is not even showing a display. The city of Phoenix says if you choose to park anyway and chance it, you could very well end up with a fine to pay.

"You know it's Friday, we're trying to go out and have a good time, not very many options," one driver said. Finding a parking spot in downtown Phoenix turned tricky for a duo looking to get an early start on their weekend plans.

"So we parked, and we tried to pay for our meter, but it kept telling us our time was already expired before we even put any time in there," they said. "We just assumed it was free because if it's broken that's not really my problem, hopefully I don't have a ticket, if we do, we do. "According to city code, drivers are responsible for making sure payment is made, with no exceptions for broken or malfunctioning meters.

So, are Phoenix drivers willing to take the risk? When asked if they would choose to park there and chance it, one resident responded, "No, I wouldn't chance it.

"When asked if they would just chance it, they answered, "Yeah, at that point, if I couldn't find anything, and I really had to be there. ""I'm going to guess that if people can't figure out, they're just going to keep their car there," another person added.

"A family friend who is in his 80s called me, and he was like, 'I don't know how to use this, it's broken, I can't figure it out,' so he was just going to walk away, and I already had the app on my phone, so I was like let me do it for you," a driver explained. "I don't see, like when you live in LA, you see the meter people driving around in their little vehicles, I have never seen anybody like that around here," one resident remarked.

When asked if they hear about people getting tickets a lot, one person who works downtown replied, "No, I only see like the little traffic smart car drive around like one time a week here.

""I grew up here, so I remember when it used to be free, all free to park downtown, and that network would be nice if that came back," she said. The city says street transportation staff are replacing batteries in affected meters as they conduct regular collections and maintenance. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reported on this story by interviewing downtown Phoenix residents and visitors, as well as using information from the city of Phoenix.





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