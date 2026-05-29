Downtown Napa Gets First Full-Service Resort With the Opening of New Hilton Property

The on-site restaurant, BOA Steakhouse, also makes its Napa debut.

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And as the only full-service resort in downtown Napa — and now home to downtown’s largest guestrooms — this Even with 200-plus rooms, sprawling event spaces, a full spa and three on-site restaurants plus a marketplace, the property remains inviting and cozy thanks to its abundant greenery, warm wooden finishes and fire pits among the redwoods. The sleek Mediterranean interiors are infused with an airy and natural aesthetic that mirrors the surrounding region.

Most importantly, situated just steps from the heart of downtown, it goes without saying that the hotel’s location is unmatched. , Casa Mani brings another first for Napa: BOA Steakhouse, a trend-forward fine dining establishment with locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

And if dry-aged prime steaks and standout vintage pours don’t suit your fancy, the hotel is also home to Creekside Terrace, a fresh and unhurried breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, along with the Lobby Lounge & Market, the best spot in town for handcrafted cocktails, a curated wine selection and artisanal small plates. The property’s ample indoor and outdoor lounges offer plenty more spaces to sit and sip.

And while Casa Mani’s premium amenities and communal gathering spots are surely first-rate, the serene and spacious suites are really where the property stands out from the rest. Rain showers, indoor-outdoor living spaces, deep soaking tubs, tranquil views, Hilton’s signature plush bedding and, of course, the generous square footage are just a few highlights that make the accommodations feel both elegant and ultra-comfortable — an elevated version of home, if you will.

Other in-room offerings include a sommelier wine cooler, digital refrigerator, espresso coffee machine, electric kettle, flat-screen TVs and black-out curtains. Pet-friendly rooms are also available.is a no-brainer. As a tiered membership model, perks range from digital keys, free Wi-Fi and late checkout to room upgrades, food and beverage credits, discounted rates and free nights — the more you stay, the more you earn.

(Membership status aside, customers can count on Hilton’s unwavering level of service at this new wine country property and beyond. Nightly rates For Casa Mani ResortThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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