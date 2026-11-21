Hundreds of people filled Mardi Gras Park Friday night to kick off the holiday season.

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s merry and bright in downtown Mobile. Hundreds of people filled Mardi Gras Park Friday night to kick off the holiday season.

The event included dancing, live music and Santa Claus. Santa’s elves also took part in the celebration.

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“I’m excited to see the Christmas tree light and to connect with others in Mobile,” Tyrese Thomas said. Lights switched on Just after 6:15 p.m., Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis and his family flipped the switch, and the lights on the tree sparkled to life.

“You know, I just love Christmas. I love the Christmas spirit. I love the hope and joy that it brings. And to see this entire park packed with people, families, coming out for a nice, fun night, it’s just so wonderful,” Cheriogotis said.

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“We need to spend more time with family. Time is something we can’t get back,” one attendee said.

“Time is something that’s vital and important. It’s the most expensive thing on earth because we can’t never get it back. I’m from New York, from Harlem, by way of Patterson, New Jersey, so I moved out here about five years ago with my family, but we love it. We came out here for peace, and we got it. ”